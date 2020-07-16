PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau recently coasted into Phase 2 of its 2020 marketing plan.
The division of the North Country Chamber of Commerce announced its "Coasting Forward with the Adirondack Coast" initiative early into the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign meant to, through its four phases, re-market the region as the nation navigated the continued global health crisis.
"As the manager of a small business on the Adirondack Coast, we are thankful that the Visitors Bureau is being proactive, positive and forward thinking in a time that we need it most," Rulfs Orchard Manager and ADK Coast Visitors Bureau Tourism Chair Shannon Wilkins says in a press release.
THE PLAN
Much like how the Empire State reopened in phases, the Visitors Bureau created a four-phase plan, as well.
The phases were announced as follows:
• Phase 1: Moments and Memories; reminiscing about the Adirondack Coast.
• Phase 2: Be a Tourist in Your Town; staycation on the coast.
• Phase 3: Welcoming our Neighbors to the North & Fishing Lake Champlain.
• Phase 4: Open for Business; embracing travel.
TOURING YOUR TOWN
While the first phase focused on altering messaging from "Come Visit" to "Stay Safe and We'll Be Here," the second phase encouraged local residents to vacation locally.
"It encourages residents to support the local businesses in their hometown, many of whom were negatively affected by the New York State PAUSE order," a Visitors Bureau release says.
"Tourism is uniquely position to help societies and communities affected at this time return to growth and stability."
Another hoped benefit was to showcase the area to residents in a "new light," the release continues, "and hopefully show them that there is a lot to do in their own backyard."
RESOURCES AVAILABLE
The Visitors Bureau has a number of resources available online at: goadirondack.com.
That website has also added sample itineraries, as well as two new pages titled, "Staycation on the Coast" and "Together Again."
The Visitor Bureau will post on the Adirondack Coast Facebook and Instagram to promote the materials, the release says.
"These posts will then be targeted to the desire audience," it adds, "to help boost awareness."
The Visitors Bureau has also announced its Summer Coasting Challenge, which plans to award more than 20 prizes to participants through Sept. 4.
Details can be found online.
THE NEXT STEP
"We look forward to taking this next step to support our local businesses and encouraging our community to explore their backyard," Vice President of Marketing Kristy Kennedy says in the release.
"For years we have been welcoming visitors to our waters, mountains and attractions; I look forward to seeing residents and local neighbors enjoying what our visitors already know."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.