SARANAC LAKE – The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites anglers to participate in its Lead Tackle Buy Back Program to protect Common Loons from lead poisoning.
Anglers can trade in their lead sinkers and jigs this summer by bringing them to any of the eight participating retailers around the Adirondack Park: Woods and Waters and Blue Line Sports in Saranac Lake; Tupper Lake Bait & Tackle; Hoss’s in Long Lake; Old Forge Hardware; Crossroads in Chestertown; Norm’s Bait & Tackle in Crown Point; and Fish307.com in Lake George.
The Adirondack Lead Tackle Buyback program is part of a regional effort to keep lead fishing tackle out of water bodies, thus protecting loons from lead poisoning when they accidentally swallow a piece of tackle with a fish, a press release from the conservation group said.
“It is tragic to see loons fall victim to a death that is so preventable,” said Dr. Nina Schoch, Executive Director of the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation. “The number of loons that die due to lead poisoning has been increasing over recent years, and it is our duty to reduce the number of these majestic birds who suffer such a tortuous demise.”
Anglers who bring in at least 1 ounce of lead tackle will receive a $10 voucher to use to purchase new non-toxic tackle. This program will continue until all 800 vouchers are claimed, or Oct. 2, 2021, whichever comes first.
Participating anglers will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of the campaign, and prizes will also be given to the anglers who bring in the most amount (by weight and/or number of pieces) of lead tackle.
