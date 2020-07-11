KEESEVILLE — Lavender isn't native to upstate New York or anywhere in North America, which is why locals aren't used to seeing the purple flowering plants bloom around here.
Lindsey Pashow and parents Ken and Dana are changing the trend, planting lavender on a portion of their 13-plus acres in Keeseville that is home to their family-run agribusiness Adirondack View Vineyard.
"We're in a micro-climate here," Pashow said of the family's land off of Mace Chasm Road. "We have a little bit of a different climate and are able to grow it."
ALL ABOUT LAVENDER
Lavender is known for being an aromatic stress reliever, often seen in its essential oil form, but is also said to have other medicinal uses and can be used in every day baking and cooking, too.
The plant grows naturally in places like the Cape Verde and the Canary Islands, various parts of Europe and Africa, as well as the southern regions of Asia and India.
Pashow said the trio traveled from lavender farm to lavender farm across the continent, learning how the plant was being harvested on this side of the globe.
"We've been studying it for four years," she said. "We've been all over North America from here to Florida to Washington to Canada."
PICK YOUR OWN
Adirondack View Vineyard has an array of lavender varieties popping up in bright purple, and sometimes pink and white, rows.
The land is also home to berries, sunflowers, garlic and, as its name suggests, grapes.
In recent weeks, guests could visit the business and pay to "u-pick" lavender, harvesting the plant themselves and stuffing a mason jar full.
"They come, they pick it and enjoy it for a couple of days," she said, "but then they can flip it upside down, dry it and use it in baking or just as a decoration."
While the lavender is in bloom now, Pashow said it was scheduled to pop up again come fall.
"My hope is that we'll have lavender, our sunflowers and our grapes all ready at the same time," she said. "I'm hoping to offer 'u-pick' of all of those all together."
MAKING EXTRACT
Pashow said guests could pay extra to fill up a mason jar of lavender buds.
"I can't sell the alcohol here, but if you fill it up with vodka, and let it sit for two weeks," she said. "Then, you have lavender extract and can use it to make baked goods."
Pashow said this could replace vanilla extract in traditional recipes.
HOMEMADE GOODS
Also on the property is a greenhouse, as well as a small shed, which features homemade lavender products for sale, including soaps, body scrubs and bath bombs.
Food items can be found there, too, like the vineyard's homemade lavender grape jelly and, on the weekends, baked goods.
Quilted table toppers, wine carries, bibs, as well as lavender sachets and wands are featured, as well.
Pashow said the shed is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and, if no one is there, patrons could leave cash in a drop box or their card number to be charged later.
A PLACE TO SAY 'I DO'
Adirondack View Vineyard hoped to set up a gazebo on-site in the near future. Pashow said she has been in contact with a local business that offers tent rentals for larger events, like weddings.
"We hope to host bridal parties and baby showers, too," she said, adding that this could be as soon as 2021.
Even now, Pashow said community members have stopped by the vineyard to use its Adirondack view as a photo shoot backdrop.
"We don't charge anything," she said.
FOR THE COMMUNITY
Pashow said Adirondack View Vineyard was marketing to locals, which was why they focused on keeping low price points.
"My goal is to make sure people in our local community can afford to come here," she said. "It's really about selling to our own, and then to tourists down the road.
"Especially with COVID-19, it's our local community that is going to be here for us."
