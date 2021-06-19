PLATTSBURGH – Dr. Nell Irvin Painter's essay, “On Horseback,” appeared in the June 19, 2020 edition of the Paris Review.
In it, the Adirondack resident's cadence lopes between Black horseback riders in Black Lives Matter protests, the rich history of Blacks astride horses in the American West, and Saturday horseback rides with her father in rural San Pablo, California.
COMPLEX IDENTITIES
Painter's parents – father, Frank E. Irvin, a chemist, and mother, Dona L. Irvin, an educator – were natives of Texas, where Painter was born before the family relocated to northern California while she was still an infant.
"My parents were part of the migration of African-Americans from Texas during the Second World War," Painter, Edwards Professor of American History, Emerita, Princeton University, said.
During her youth in California, before Juneteenth became recognized nationally, it was kind of a low key, hometown holiday.
“I hesitate over holiday because you didn't get time off from work or anything like that,” she said.
“It was kind of a private community celebration rather than something that all of Oakland did. I'm talking the '50s and '60s. And certainly, it wasn't something that all of California did. I have been absolutely amazed and delighted to see Americans all over the United States celebrating Juneteenth as a commemoration of the importance of emancipation, the importance of citizenship rights, the importance of recognizing how deeply enslavement is rooted in American history, which makes emancipation all the more important.”
MANY SHADES OF WHITE
On Juneteenth, Painter plans to rest since her slate has been thick with interview requests from national/international media outlets.
“When I talk to to my friends who are African-American and in public life, they all agree, since 2020 our observations have been in great demand,” she said.
“It's as if the great public of the United States woke up last year and said, 'Oh, my gosh. There's a lot of things that we don't know. Let's ask somebody who does.'”
Painter has not been talking so much about Juneteenth, but about American society and American history.
"The thing people ask me about the most is American white people,” she said.
Painter is the author of “The History of White People,” a New York Times bestseller, published by W.W. Norton & Company in 2010.
“When most Americans think about race, they think about Black people or nonwhite people,” she said.
“It's as if white people didn't have a race, at least in the past.
“Since Trump and the election of 2020 and the summer of 2020 and the insurrection where people were carrying Confederate flags – all of the upheaval of that has been racialized.
“So many Americans are saying, “Oh, my gosh. What does it mean to be white?'
“I am the expert on that. I spend a lot of time talking about white people.”
