PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH)’s Adirondack Regional Blood Center is asking all eligible blood donors to give as the region faces a shortage of blood and blood products.
Blood Bank Manager Christina Beck said the holidays are a traditionally slow time for donations but the need for blood never wanes. “This year, even before the holidays are in full swing, we’re experiencing a shortage," she said.
"If you are ‘making a list and checking it twice’ we’re hoping we are on your list."
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region at hospitals in Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh, Malone, Massena, and Saranac Lake.
“We welcome all donors and are hoping those with type O blood will drop by one of our community drives or stop in the Donor Center,” Beck said.
The Donor Center at 85 Plaza Blvd. is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community drives are as follows:
· Tuesday, December 21, Adirondack Medical Center, Redfield Room, Noon to 4 p.m.
· Wednesday, December 22, Malone Callfiremen Station, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Thursday, December 23, CVPH Auditoriums, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Monday, December 27, Champlain EMS, co-sponsor Knights of Columbus, 3 to 7 p.m.
· Tuesday, December 28, Ellenburg Knights of Columbus, 2 to 6 p.m.
· Thursday, December 30, Champlain Centre, 2 to 6 p.m.
· Friday, December 31, Clinton County Advocacy and Resource Center, New York Road, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beck thanked community drive sponsors and the many dedicated blood donors throughout the region.
“By giving blood, you’re giving a wonderful gift – the gift of life and of hope,” she said.
Blood donors are now registered electronically and should have their donor card or another form of identification with them to donate. To protect the safety of the donors and the donor team during a community drive, a number of safety measures are in place.
Donors undergo a COVID -19 screening and phlebotomists are able to limit close contact while still providing exceptional care. Phlebotomists and donors are masked and cots are placed an appropriate distance apart.
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or by calling (518) 562-7406.
