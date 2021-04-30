PLATTSBURGH – The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), is conducting several blood drives open to the community this month.
Here are several opportunities to give blood:
Blood donors are now registered electronically and should have their donor card or another form of identification with them to donate.
To protect the safety of the donors and the donor team during a community drive, a number of safety measures are in place. Donors undergo a COVID -19 screening and phlebotomists are able to limit close contact while still providing exceptional care. Phlebotomists and donors are masked and cots are placed an appropriate distance apart.
The Donor Center at 85 Plaza Blvd, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region at hospitals in Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh, Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls. Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
