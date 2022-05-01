Adirondack Medical Center encourages organ donation

SARANAC LAKE — April is National Donate Life Month, an annual observation to raise awareness about organ and tissue donation, encourage Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors, and honor those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.
Since the beginning of the month, a white flag bearing the blue-and-green “Donate Life America” logo has flown, under the American flag, at Adirondack Medical Center.
EVERY NINE MINUTES
Outside of April, the flag is only flown when Adirondack Health successfully harvests donated tissue or organs.
“Every nine minutes, another person is added to the nation’s organ transplant waiting list,” Dr. Michael Hill, chief of surgery at Adirondack Medical Center, said.
“Having worked with organ and tissue harvesting teams throughout my surgical career, I cannot overstate the value of registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor.”
41,000 TRANSPLANTS
Last year, more than 41,000 transplants brought renewed life to patients, families, and communities across the country. Unfortunately, more than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, and, each day, approximately 17 people die while waiting.
“A single tissue donor can help more than 75 people,” Dave Mader, Adirondack Health’s chief nursing officer, said.
“Throughout the year, and especially during National Donate Life Month, we encourage our employees and members of our surrounding communities to consider registering, if they haven’t already.”
More than 170 million Americans are registered organ, eye, and tissue donors.
To learn more, visit donatelife.net.
To register your decision to save and heal lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation, visit registerme.org.
