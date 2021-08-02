KEENE -- The Adirondack Garden Club received a record number of requests for the Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund for 2021.
"This year's record Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund grant requests include an exciting and wide range of proposed projects," Liz Jaques, grant committee chair, said.
"We look forward to the completion of these worthy projects studying, protecting, and making the natural environment of the Adirondack Park enjoyable for all. Congratulations to all awardees."
The Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund grant recipients for 2021 are:
The Adirondack Garden Club Ellen Lea Paine Memorial Nature Fund was established in 2005 to give financial assistance to individuals and not-for-profit organizations involved in programs whose purpose is to study, protect and enjoy the natural environment within the Adirondack Park. Awarded grants range up to $1,500.
Founded in 1928, the Adirondack Garden Club's mission is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native plants and birds, and to encourage civic planting, and the conservation of our natural resources.
In 1933, the club joined The Garden Club of America, a volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization comprised of 200 member clubs and approximately 18,000 club members throughout the U.S.A.
The Adirondack Garden Club' s purpose "is the conservation of the plants, shrubs and trees native to the Adirondack region, and the making of both wild and cultivated gardens characteristic of the environment in which they are placed, the furthering of the cultivation of gardens throughout the Adirondack area, and the promotion of civic conservation and beautification."
More information is available on the club's website: www.adirondackgardenclub.com
