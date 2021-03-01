Adirondack Council’s Essex Farm Institute to award funds to environmental efforts

ELIZABETHTOWN — Adirondack Council’s Essex Farm Institute (EFI) announces micro-grants for Adirondack farms and value-added producers will offer grants up to $1,500 per applicant for environmentally beneficial and sustainable projects on Adirondack farms and by value-added producers.
The EFI is seeking applicants for the 2021 micro-grant cycle, beginning March 1.
Applications will be accepted until the end of March.
'MITIGATING CLIMATE CHANGE'
The Adirondack Park’s largest environmental advocacy organization and the agricultural institute it sponsors said they want to support local farmers and value-added producers across the Park by helping them enhance the environmental benefits their operations provide.
Value-added producers take raw materials and process them into consumer products or components of consumer products.
“Sustainably managed farmlands are working landscapes that protect wildlife, open space and water quality, while playing a part in mitigating climate change. Supporting Adirondack farms benefits the environment as well as our economy and our communities, with jobs and healthy food,” William C. Janeway, Adirondack Council executive director, said.
“Sustainable farms and local food are essential to the creation of a sustainable Adirondack economy.”
ASSISTING LOCAL FARMS
The Adirondack Council’s Micro-grant Program has awarded over $129,000 to support 85 projects since it began in 2016.
Last year amid the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program awarded grants to 13 farms, eight for environmental awards and five for COVID-19 related projects, totaling $37,492.
For the 2021 cycle, the grant program will award up to $1,500 for projects that will support farms with adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change, projects that support overall environmental health of the Adirondack landscape and its communities.
The Klipper Family Fund helped to establish the program and continues to support it.
“Local farms are an important part of the Adirondack Park’s quality of life. Not only do they provide jobs and fresh, wholesome food but there are also environmental benefits to local agriculture,” Courtney Klipper, co-founder of the Klipper Fund, said.
“With sustainable farming practices, farms can improve water quality, conserve energy, reduce fossil fuel emissions and sequester carbon. Micro-grants are an opportunity to start or improve practices that enhance environmental benefits by decreasing the monetary burden for farmers.”
“Farms are ecologically, socially, and economically tied to the Adirondack Park," Nathaniel Klipper, the other co-founder of the Klipper Fund, said.
"We are happy that well-placed micro-grants can help farmers achieve their environmental goals. It has been a pleasure to see this program continue to flourish over the past six years.”
The Klippers are part-time residents of the Town of Essex.
DEADLINES
Awards will be made for projects that enhance environmental benefits, which may include improving soil health or water quality, reducing carbon emissions, conserving energy, or other environmentally healthy and sustainable farming efforts. Grants of up to $1,500 are available, with preference to projects that can be fully funded by the grants.
Eligible applicants are farms and value-added producers across the Adirondack Park.
Applications are due by March 31, 2021.
To apply: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RTRXBZM
The Adirondack Council is a privately funded not-for-profit organization whose mission is to ensure the ecological integrity and wild character of the Adirondack Park. The Council envisions a Park with clean water and clean air, comprised of core wilderness areas, surrounded by farms and working forests, as well as vibrant communities.
The Adirondack Council carries out its mission through research, education, advocacy, and legal action. Adirondack Council advocates live in all 50 United States.
