Adirondack Council releases preview of annual report

IMAGE PROVIDEDThe Adirondack Council will publish the full State of the Park report, the theme of which is “A Wilderness Refuge,” to its website and in print on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The 28-page illustrated report documents the actions of local, state and federal officials that helped or harmed the park over the last year. It contains more than 100 topic summaries for which officials are granted a “thumb up” or a “thumb down.”