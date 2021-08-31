Adirondack Council releases preview of annual report

ALBANY — In the preview of its annual State of the Park report, the Adirondack Council both decried former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration's failure to act on multiple issues and expressed optimism that Gov. Kathy Hochul would soon focus on them.
“A bill requiring boat and trailer inspections inside the Adirondack Park passed both houses in June and still awaits the governor’s signature,” Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway said in a statement.
“The state road salt-reduction task force that is due to report this fall has never met because the governor hasn’t appointed its members yet. The promise to deliver universal broadband in Adirondack communities remains incomplete.”
THUMB UP, THUMB DOWN
According to a press release from the council, Cuomo received a "thumb up" for signing the Randy Preston Road Salt Reduction Act into law. That was supposed to prompt creation of the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force, which is due to submit recommendations for addressing road salt pollution to the state by Dec. 1.
But Cuomo received a "thumb down" for failing to appoint anyone to the task force, which was supposed to have started its meetings over the summer.
The council plans to work with the Hochul administration to get the project rolling again, Janeway said.
The release said a bill requiring boat inspections prior to launch within the park — which the report credited State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) with passing — received final approval in June, but has not yet been transmitted to the governor.
The council contended Cuomo could have asked for it any time over the past two months, as the schedule for sending bills for a signature or veto is negotiated between the governor and legislative leaders.
CARES ABOUT PARK
The report notes little progress in addressing broadband internet coverage gaps in rural areas.
"Even New York City officials reported that 1.5 million city residents lacked broadband coverage in their homes and businesses,” the document states.
Earlier this year, Cuomo "pocket vetoed" the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act, which would have surveyed who had service and who did not, a question that remains unanswered, the report reads.
Janeway said he is confident Hochul cares about the Adirondack Park and will bring her attention to these matters shortly.
“We are hoping that these three issues can be resolved quickly, so the state can turn its full attention to the problems associated with a huge increase in the number of park visitors and residents,” he said.
REPORT OUT NEXT WEEK
The Adirondack Council will publish the full State of the Park report, the theme of which is "A Wilderness Refuge," to its website and in print on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The 28-page illustrated report documents the actions of local, state and federal officials that helped or harmed the park over the last year. It contains more than 100 topic summaries for which officials are granted a "thumb up" or a "thumb down."
The report also contains a "Report Card" on whether officials accomplished major priorities of previous years and a "Spotlight" section on individuals' and other not-for-profits' good deeds.
“The main thrust of the report is that the Adirondacks have become a Wilderness of Refuge for the entire Northeast during a time of great turmoil,” Janeway said.
“Today, however, our main message is that there are some things still undone that need the new governor’s attention as soon as possible.”
In July, while still lieutenant governor, Hochul addressed Adirondack Council membership at the organization’s 2021 Forever Wild Day Celebration, thanking them for their efforts to protect and preserve “God’s favorite place on Earth.”
