RAY BROOK – The Adirondack Council is both pleased and disappointed by the announcement that the Adirondack Park Agency had hired the Council’s Vice President for Conservation Megan Phillips to become the state agency’s new Deputy Director for Planning.
“We are pleased that the APA recognized her talents and will assign Megan a key role in its efforts to protect the park,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway. “But we are disappointed to be losing her talents here on our staff. She will be missed.”
Phillips, who lives in Keene, was hired by the Adirondack Council nearly one year ago, after serving as a senior policy advisor to the Cuomo administration. The Adirondack Council is the largest environmental advocacy organization working full time to protect the Adirondack Park.
Phillips came to the Adirondacks in May 2021 with more than a decade of experience in conservation, both in state government roles and a private organization in Wisconsin. At the Council, she helped to double the size of the conservation team, which she oversaw.
“The Adirondack Park Agency was in my portfolio during my former job in state government,” said Phillips. “I am very pleased to have the opportunity to return to government service inside the Adirondack Park. I love living here and look forward to working with the passionate and hardworking staff at the Park Agency.”
The Council will begin a search for a permanent replacement. In the meantime, Associate Director of Conservation Jackie Bowen will become acting director of the Council’s four-person conservation team.
“Jackie Bowen will do an excellent job of coordinating the efforts of our talented conservation team within this growing organization,” said Janeway. “Her skills and experience will complement those of our existing staff. Her conservation work in New York and her familiarity with the Adirondack Park gives us great confidence in her leadership qualities.”
“I have always been impressed with Jackie’s leadership abilities and thoughtful, interdisciplinary approach to the conservation team’s work,” added Phillips, “I am confident that the work will progress seamlessly under her direction. It is truly a remarkable and visionary team.”
Prior to her service with the Governor’s office, Phillips served in roles at the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation; Department of State; and Department of Environmental Conservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.