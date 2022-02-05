SARANAC LAKE —The Adirondack Center for Writing announced it has been approved to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic.
ACW is recommended to receive $50,000 and may use this funding to save jobs, to fund operations and facilities, and to market and promote programs that encourage attendance and participation.
"We're ecstatic and honored that the National Endowment for the Arts has embraced ACW with this grant," Nathalie Thill, executive director, said.
"It's a giant vote of confidence, a signal that the work ACW has done for the last 22 years is essential and must continue. We've worked hard over the last two years to make sure ACW comes out of the pandemic as strong as we were when it began.
"Thanks to our ability to create dynamic COVID-safe programming, the support of our North Country community, and this gift from the NEA—we're poised to come out of this stronger than ever."
ACW was among 8,000 institutions to apply for this opportunity; just 567 were awarded.
Of those 567, ACW is the only recipient located in the Adirondacks.
“Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as Adirondack Center for Writing, to remain open and build new programs,” Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA, said.
“The arts are crucial in helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.”
These funds are being awarded to serve two essential functions:
1) to maintain ACW's staff salaries and operational budget.
2) to continue to pay the writers, teachers, and performers who make ACW programs so beloved. With this support, ACW is designing a new, largely outdoor writing festival to take place here in the Adirondacks in the late summer.
A multi-day celebration of reading and writing is a foundational piece of many regional writing communities, and it's time that the North Country has its own.
At this time last year, the NEA released a report highlighting arts nonprofits that had found success programming safely during year one of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEA officials singled out ACW, noting how our programs “kept pace with the changing needs of its public as COVID-19 spread.”
Read the full report: https://www.arts.gov/sites/default/files/The%20Art-of-Reopening.pdf
For more information on the NEA’s American Rescue Plan grants, including the full list of arts organizations funded in this announcement, visit www.arts.gov/COVID-19/the-american-rescue-plan.
