PLATTSBURGH — Two musical trios will close out a pair of outdoor summer concert series this Labor Day weekend.
CURBSIDE CONCERTS
First up is the Too Tall String Band this Saturday, the final act of the Curbside at Harborside concert season organized by music aficionado Benjamin Pomerance.
The Plattsburgh-native turned Albany-lawyer launched the music series, held at the City of Plattsburgh's waterfront off of Dock Street, in summer 2020 as a way to both bring back live music and pay local entertainers during the concert-less days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Viewers were last year invited to listen from their vehicles, tuning into the tunes via radio dial like at a drive-in movie.
The summertime series returned this year to put on 14 more acts between early June and September.
Viewers could this year exit their vehicles to enjoy the music in the open air. Many brought lawn chairs, blankets or sat in the grass.
Pomerance said this Saturday's show will be Curbside at Harborside's 25th concert since the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra kicked-off the series on Independence Day of last year.
STRING BAND
Rod Driscoll, Bruce Lawson and Hap Wheeler make up the Too Tall String Band.
The folk trio dates back to 1984 and has four recordings, including its latest, "While We Are Together," a collection of live performance cuts.
On their range of instruments, the band will perform a mix of pub, folk and fiddle tunes with Irish, English, American and Canadian roots.
With the Battle of Plattsburgh anniversary the week after its performance, Driscoll said the Too Tall String Band's Saturday concert will be "reminiscent of the 'Era of Good Feelings' during the War of 1812."
The group's founder added the trio's love for making the audience a part of the show, like what was typical at an old English or Irish pub, would be present.
"Bring a lawn chair," Driscoll said. "It will be a great night of music and fun."
SCOTTISH TRIO
Cantrip, a Scottish traditional trio, will Labor Day put on Hill and Hollow Music's finale outdoor show held at the Weatherwatch Farm in Saranac.
It will be the group's North Country debut.
"We've gotten close," guitarist Eric McDonald said of playing in upstate New York, adding that Cantrip has played venues in northern Vermont and Saratoga Springs. "This will be our first time coming up to Saranac. We've been excited and looking forward to it for a while.
"It's definitely a region that we've been circling around for many years, so this will be our first breakthrough, I guess you could say."
Cantrip is an Old Scots word meaning charm, magic spell or piece of mischief.
"It aptly describes the unexpected twists and turns in the band's musical arrangements, likewise the compelling potency of their musicianship," a Hill and Hollow Music news release says. "Swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar and three rich voices blend to create a sound energetic enough to raise the roof."
'HIGH-ENERGY MUSIC'
McDonald said Monday's show, one of Cantrip's first stops on its northeast tour, will have more than enough energy.
"We're a very bagpipe-focused band," the guitarist said. "The inherent sound of that — there's great primal energy that you get."
And he said the group will highlight a variety of traditional Scottish music from slow airs to dancing forms.
"Ultimately it's just going to be a lot of fun, a lot of high-energy music."
TRAPPED IN SCOTLAND
McDonald, from Boston, said Cantrip formed 20 years ago in Edinburgh, Scotland.
"I'm the lone Yank," he said. "The other guys are from Edinburgh. I came into the band about 10 years ago when one of the members moved to Vermont from Edinburgh. So we're sort of an intercontinental band now."
John Bews, Cantrip fiddler, is the sole band member still living in Scotland and, at the hands of COVID-19, is unable to cross the Atlantic for the show.
"Due to pandemic restrictions, the Consulate in the U.S. is closed and not taking meetings to ratify visas," McDonald said. "We are really bummed that John can't come."
Alasdair White, a fiddler from Scotland's West Highlands who now stays in New York, will take the stage alongside Cantrip in his place.
"We were lucky, because we've been thinking of working with Alasdair for some time," McDonald said. "He's on this side of the ocean already, he was available and he is one of the best fiddle players we've ever worked with. We're really excited to be doing so.
"There were many times we had considered having him on in addition to John, sort of, as a guest, so it's a natural fill-in. We've been rehearsing with him the last few days and it's just feeling great. It feels very much like 'Cantrip with Alasdair White.'"
CONCERT DETAILS
The final Curbside at Harborside concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 per carload, not per person. All of the ticket sale proceeds go to the artists.
Tickets will be available on the evening of the performance at the Harborside lot entrance adjacent to the Plattsburgh City Marina nearby 2 Dock St.
Hill and Hollow Music's showcase of Cantrip is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day) at 4 p.m. at the Weatherwatch Farm, located at 550 Number 37 Road.
The lawn concert will be held under a canopy. Suggested donation is $20 per person, which includes refreshments. Reservations are requested.
More information is available online: www.hillandhollowmusic.org
