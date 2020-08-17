Access Denied: bridge to Sailor's Beach closed

PLATTSBURGH — The bridge to Sailor's Beach in the City of Plattsburgh is closed until further notice.
"The wood is showing signs of dry rot and the threads are splitting, which might fail when walk on," Department of Public Works Superintendent Mike Brodi told the Press-Republican.
"Also there are tripping hazards."
OUT FOR REPAIRS
The wood-tread footbridge, located off of the Terry James Gordon Recreational Path by the oval, leads to what's known as Sailor's Beach, a quiet waterfront spot on Lake Champlain.
The original announcement was made about two weeks ago and, as of Friday, Brodi said the bridge was still out of commission.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Bessette gave an update to city councilors at a Thursday night meeting, saying additional repairs were discovered while performing the initial ones.
"So we took the bridge out of service and are investigating options to repair all of the decking," he said. "That might be a little bit more expensive than what we were anticipating."
No details on possible cost or past repairs were available as of Friday evening.
SIGNS OF USE
The bridge entrance had been blocked with yellow tape and adorned with a sign that read "Bridge Closed."
As of Friday afternoon, though, the tape had been ripped away, showing signs of possible continued use.
It was not known when the bridge would reopen.
