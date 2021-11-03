PLATTSBURGH — While contested county legislature and town supervisor races in Clinton County were effectively decided by in-person early and Election Day voting, multiple results could see shifts when absentee ballots are counted later.
The closest race in the county at the end of the night was for Town of Saranac clerk, where Deborah Pellerin had a one-vote lead over incumbent Mary Bell, according to unofficial results.
In the Town of Peru justice contest, incumbent James Kirby was just two votes behind Scott Thurber.
And in the Town of Ellenburg council race, Deryl Gregory placed second seven votes ahead of Derrick Glaude. Alan Cayea had a more distant but not insurmountable lead, with 27 votes ahead of Gregory.
Races where the apparent winners based on unofficial results did not clear the absentee ballot threshold include:
• Town of Beekmantown Council (pick 2): Cheryl Turner (Republican), 722 votes; Dennis Relation (Republican), 698 votes; Rufus Joey Deyo (Democratic), 641 votes.
In Beekmantown, 202 absentee ballots were requested.
• Town of Champlain Council (one 2-year unexpired term): Anne Rochester (Republican), 603 votes; Carrie McComb (Democratic), 480 votes.
In Champlain, 134 absentee ballots were requested.
• Town of Chazy Supt. of Highways: Daniel Nephew (Republican), 448 votes; Timothy Lamica (Democratic) 389 votes.
In Chazy, 98 absentee ballots were requested.
• Town of Clinton Supt. of Highways: Mike Perreault (Democratic, Green Tree), 95 votes; Jason Burl (Republican, Right Decision), 75 votes.
• Town of Clinton Council (pick 2): Francis "Jake" Helm Jr. (Democratic), 104 votes; Patrick LeClair (Republican), 102 votes; Greg Poupore (Republican), 83 votes; Theodore Martin (Democratic) 52 votes.
In Clinton, 26 absentee ballots were requested.
• Town of Dannemora Town Clerk/Tax Collector: Rebecca Langlois (Democratic), 257 votes; Billie Jo Carter (Republican), 196 votes.
In Dannemora, 74 absentee ballots were requested.
• Town of Ellenburg Council (pick 2): Alan Cayea (Republican), 305 votes; Deryl Gregory (Democratic), 278 votes; Derrick Glaude (Republican), 271 votes.
• Town of Ellenburg Town Clerk: Bethany Fortin (Republican), 264 votes; Sandy Smith (Democratic), 228 votes.
• Town of Ellenburg Tax Collector: Sharlene Stanley (Democratic), 270 votes; Shannon Barton (Republican), 221 votes.
In Ellenburg, 83 absentee ballots were requested.
• Town of Mooers Supt. of Highways: Kris Gilmore (Kris Gilmore), 450 votes; Joe Boulerice (Republican), 399 votes.
• Town of Mooers Council: Ryan Dragoon (Republican), 577 votes; Irving Breyette (Common Sense), 469 votes; Jerika Manning (Republican, Conservative), 396 votes.
In Mooers, 89 absentee ballots were requested.
• Town of Peru Justice: Scott Thurber (Republican), 529 votes; James Kirby (Democratic), 527 votes.
In Peru, 140 absentee ballots were requested.
• Town of Saranac Justice: Perry PJ Lawton (Republican), 620 votes; Renee Drollette (Democratic) 402 votes.
• Town of Saranac Town Clerk: Deborah Pellerin (Democratic) 501 votes; Mary Bell (Republican), 500 votes.
In Saranac, 90 absentee ballots were requested.
