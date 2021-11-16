PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County races that had the narrowest margins based on Election Day results saw one incumbent re-elected and another defeated once county Board of Elections officials counted absentee ballots Tuesday.
Incumbent Peru Town Justice James Kirby, a Democrat, who was two votes behind Republican challenger Scott Thurber, pulled ahead with 51 absentee ballots to Thurber's 34. The final tally in that race was 578 to 563.
In the Town of Saranac, Town Clerk Mary Bell, a Republican, was just one vote behind Democrat Deborah Pellerin based on unofficial Election Day totals.
Pellerin ultimately emerged in the lead with 51 absentee ballots, while Bell received 28, making the end total 552 to 528.
OTHER RACES AFFIRMED
In the other races where the apparent winners did not clear the absentee ballot threshold, their victories were affirmed by Tuesday's canvass (totals include Election Day and absentee votes):
• Town of Beekmantown Council (two seats): Cheryl Turner (Republican), 795 votes; Dennis Relation (Republican), 788 votes; Rufus Joey Deyo (Democratic), 745 votes.
• Town of Champlain Council (one seat, 2-year unexpired term): Anne Rochester (Republican), 660 votes; Carrie McComb (Democratic), 526 votes.
• Town of Chazy Supt. of Highways: Daniel Nephew (Republican), 477 votes; Timothy Lamica (Democratic), 429 votes.
• Town of Clinton Supt. of Highways: Mike Perreault (Democratic, Green Tree), 114 votes; Jason Burl (Republican, Right Decision) 84 votes.
• Town of Clinton Council (two seats): Francis "Jake" Helm Jr. (Democratic), 125 votes; Patrick LeClair (Republican), 113 votes; Greg Poupore (Republican), 93 votes; Theodore Martin (Democratic), 65 votes.
• Town of Dannemora Town Clerk/Tax Collector: Rebecca Langlois (Democratic), 291 votes; Billie Jo Carter (Republican), 228 votes.
• Town of Ellenburg Council (two seats): Alan Cayea (Republican), 346 votes; Deryl Gregory (Democratic), 326 votes; Derrick Glaude (Republican), 298 votes.
• Town of Ellenburg Town Clerk: Bethany Fortin (Republican), 290 votes; Sandy Smith (Democratic), 272 votes.
• Town of Ellenburg Tax Collector: Sharlene Stanley (Democratic), 321 votes; Shannon Barton (Republican), 239 votes.
• Town of Mooers Supt. of Highways: Kris Gilmore (Kris Gilmore), 481 votes; Joe Boulerice (Republican), 435 votes.
• Town of Mooers Council (two seats): Ryan Dragoon (Republican), 617 votes; Irving Breyette (Common Sense), 500 votes; Jerika Manning (Republican, Conservative), 434 votes.
CERTIFICATION NEXT WEEK
The county BOE commissioners anticipated that the results would be certified some time next week.
According to the state BOE's 2021 political calendar, certification and transmission of the canvass of the general election returns by county boards are to take place by Saturday, Nov. 27.
The state board of canvassers is slated to meet between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 to certify the election.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.