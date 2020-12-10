PLATTSBURGH — Santa wasn’t the only one with his face covered as he came to visit Plattsburgh recently.
Old St. Nick settled into a festive little roadside hut — decorated as the very image of a cozy winter cabin — at the home of Angie Devins to greet local kids and hear their Christmas wishes.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, many of the little visitors were wearing masks as they climbed onto Santa's lap.
Wearing a mask within his snow-white beard, Santa brought back a heart-warming tradition to a year that has been anything but traditional.
MAKE THE KIDS HAPPY
Devins said that welcoming Santa to her home was a way of bringing a little holiday cheer for North Country kids during the gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You see so many kids, they’re down and out,” she said. “We just want to make the kids happy.”
Devins’ Christmas festivities began last year when she asked her friend Robert Cook to build a special mailbox for letters to Santa that Devins put on her lawn.
Kids dropped off letters and got special messages mailed back from Santa.
LETTERS TO SANTA
The mailbox is still set up this year and will take letters to Santa up until three days before Christmas, with Santa replying to every letter.
Letters must be addressed to 1225 Snowflake Lane, North Pole, of course.
'WE WENT BIGGER'
But of all the wishes made each Christmas, Devins got a wish of her own granted this year.
“Last year, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she explained.
“I said if we beat the breast cancer, we could go bigger,” and have Santa as part of the Christmas festivities.
Sure enough, with Devins finishing her last cancer treatments this October, that wish came true.
“I beat it, so we went bigger.”
