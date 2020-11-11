PLATTSBURGH — Community Development Director Matthew Miller gave his departmental budget hearing last week, saying the current 2021 budget draft would bulldoze the very department now overseeing more than $9 million in grants to build the Lake City up.
"We will have a staff of one," he told the Common Council last week, noting that, while some Community Development Office (CDO) staff members would transition to other departments, his director position was not in the budget.
BUDGET DEBATE
The current 2021 Mayor's Budget proposal has stirred up controversy since its October release.
The budget, altered from an original proposal presented in June, suggested a 14.5 percent tax rate decrease, a $900,000 cut to public safety and reduced funds to several departments citywide.
Some city councilors were at odds last week on when an official 2021 spending plan should be approved, with Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), who also serves as council budget officer, pushing for a Thursday, Nov. 19 vote.
"It’s a good goal to pass a budget before Thanksgiving," he had said. "Our department heads could use some extra time to prepare for the next year if we do it sooner."
Some have been critical of his deadline, however, noting that the City Charter does not require a budget plan be passed until the second week of January. At such time, per the Clinton County Board of Elections unofficial results, the council will have welcomed Councilor-Elect Jennifer Tallon to the Ward 4 chair and Mayor-Elect Christopher Rosenquest.
OFFICE PLANS
The 2021 Mayor's Budget reduces the CDO's payroll line from nearly $263,000 in 2020 down to $45,000. Overall, the proposed spending plan would cut department funds by almost $271,000.
Director Miller said it budgeted funds enough for one position, and, "that position is not the director."
Mayor Colin Read's budget narrative discussed the need to "downsize" the CDO to instead, "provide seed funding for a talented economic developer to run a Local Development Corporation (LDC) that can sell surplus properties, and aggregate, package, and sell others so we can develop our Harborside, our Oval, and, soon, our Rugar Street properties."
The narrative went on to say CDO had been "expensive" and, "failed to generate the reimbursements for temporary salaries that were promised upon its expansion."
The council this year approved a resolution to launch the LDC, which Mayor Read said he was looking to staff.
Asked about the four current CDO positions, Read told the Press-Republican, "I hope one of these CDO program staff can run a smaller CDO, our planner and administrative assistant can work to assist in knitting together better our planning and our zoning efforts and the remaining staffer can be the initial director of the LDC."
The changes would place the city planner in the Building Inspector's Office. During Thursday's presentation, Planner Malana Tamer said she understood the thinking, but thought she was already coordinating with that office as best as possible.
"You can see by the numbers we had two site plans that were approved this year and four subdivisions, so the majority of my job is actually grant management, grant administration," she said. "I think my role is a better fit in the Community Development Office."
2020 ACCOMPLISHMENTS
In listing his department's 2020 highlights, Miller started with the ongoing Durkee Street redevelopment project, part of the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant.
"Despite the efforts of an extraordinarily vocal opposition group, we have kept that project on track and we currently anticipate resolution of the board approval process by the end of 2020," Miller said, in reference to both the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition and the city's Zoning and Planning boards.
Miller noted a range of other projects, like the completion of a generic environmental impact statement (GEIS), the addition of more than 120 new downtown parking spaces, revitalized storefronts via the downtown grant program, added downtown banners and historic signs, as well as pending projects, like the future home of the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market at the harborside and Phase II of the Saranac River Trail.
It was then that Miller said his department, which was also tasked with overseeing the city's parking fund and Rec Complex, was at the time monitoring $9 million in grants, not counting the $4.3 million awarded to the Durkee lot project.
"It's a total of 12," he told councilors. "It's not simple. It's not easy."
REC SERVICES
When it came to the Rec Complex, Miller hoped the city would refill three positions left vacant from the recreation department earlier this year.
While the City Recreation Center, or city gym, and the Crete Memorial Civic Center were either in the process of penning, or had already entered into, shared services agreements, Miller said the beach required some attention.
Prep work there involved a three-month process by nearly the entire, full-time recreation staff, he said.
"If these preparations are left to us," Miller said of the CDO, "we do not have the time."
He briefly discussed the parking enforcement officer's position, which was also not budgeted for in the 2021 proposal.
"That will hinder our ability to manage the city's parking system," he said.
HEARINGS CONTINUE
Miller's presentation joined several others in recent weeks, including those of the public safety departments, MLD, the Plattsburgh Public Library and the City Clerk's Office.
The city's infrastructure departments were expected to present at the next council meeting to be held Thursday, Nov. 12 in the Council Chambers of City Hall starting at 4:15 p.m.
