A spike in new words: Pandemic introduces new lingo

PLATTSBURGH – COVID-19 lingo – The 'Rona, New Normal and WFH – will intrigue historians, wordsmiths and adulted coronababies decades from now.
In the present, Elizabeth Cohen savors and analyzes pandemic words as a poet, memoirist, essayist, short story and nonfiction writer.
ELASTICITY OF LANGUAGE
“Language is adaptable,” said the professor of English and creative writing at SUNY Plattsburgh.
“That is one of the cool things about language. It's always changing and incorporating the social milieu that we live in.”
LGBTQIA is an example.
“It's even on college applications,” she said.
“It's a legal accepted phrase that did not exist five to 10 years ago. Our society is adapting to real sexualities that we have been in denial of for many, many centuries. The adaptability of language is a beautiful thing.
"Language has muscle. It has an ingenious way of being fluid to what is happening to humans. New phrases are borne all the time.”
Craft beer is a term American's sipped into the lexicon.
“Now, it is part of our lives and it's never going away,” she said.
“Once these words come in, they just get folded into the main language.”
FAST TRACK
“Amirite,” “ecoanxiety” and “GOAT” were among the 650 new words added to dictionary.com in 2020.
“The fact is COVID has introduced a plethora of new phrases, new words and new ideas into our social lives,” Cohen said.
“They will never go away. Even though the pandemic itself will go away, these phrases are here to stay like isolating in place.
“Who would've ever think of that as a phrase? But now it's a thing. People are living alone and not dealing with other people.”
Zoom has morphed from a digital platform to a verb.
“'I'm going to Zoom this afternoon,'” she said.
“It used to something that we purchased and used, and now it's a verb."
Coronapet, also known as pandemic pet, is a fav to describe rescue pets adopted in 2020-21.
"When the pandemic hit, everybody went to their local shelter and got a dog because they were so freaking lonely," she said.
“I hope that these people realize these are forever pets. You can't just have them during the pandemic. You take a dog into your life, it's a pretty serious thing.”
Quaranteam designates colleagues or work partners.
“You are all working from home, you Zoom regularly together and you all are in quarantine," she said.
"You don't actually see each other, but you quaranteam.”
CAMEO APPEARANCES
Zoombombing occurs when a significant other, child or pet appears inadvertently in the square of a person Zooming.
“We never had that before,” Cohen said.
“When the pandemic first started people were calling it the Coronapocalypse. I like that one a lot.
"And people who won't wear masks or people who deny there is a virus, covidiots. That's a pretty good one, too.”
Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci urges Americans to "flatten the curve."
“I go to Worldometer once a week just to look at the graphs, to see if the curve is flattening,” Cohen said.
“By the way, it's not. Everyone who says it's getting better is like wrong.”
Self-isolating is hilarious in her estimation.
“Obviously, if you're isolating you are by yourself,” she said.
“So not all these words are smart.”
SPLENDID ISOLATION
COVID pod or bubble also gained traction as people retreated in their lockdown circles.
Last summer, Cohen's pod contained her daughter, nephew, and two other friends.
“We were like a good pod because we had rules that everybody followed,” she said.
“We ordered our food to be delivered. No one was working outside the home, and we just hung out.”
Her craftsman home is large and comfy with a backyard pool, an oasis from months of unknowns.
Things were very comfortable, given the circumstances, until two podders got employment.
Safety protocols were adjusted.
“We had to be very strict about masking and washing,” Cohen said.
“Nobody was uncomfortable with it, but it definitely changed the feeling of our pod. So our pod had times of security and times of insecurity. I think everybody is having that.”
VIRULENT VARIANTS
Now, variant trends as the coronavirus mutates in real time.
“It was probably already a medical word for a virus research word, but now it's fully enveloped into the national dialogue,” Cohen said.
“People talk about the variant of South Africa, the variant from the UK, the variant of California. Apparently, California is like a variant factory. It's making variants daily. The virus itself starts changing.”
COVID safe implies masking, washing hands frequently, sanitizing surfaces, self-isolating and social distancing.
“The thing about COVID safe is that it's not a very firm word,” she said.
“So my COVID safe might not be the same as your COVID safe. Your COVID safe might be you go to restaurants, take your mask off and eat. Then, put your mask back on and leave.
"That's not my COVID safe. My COVID safe is I don't go to restaurants. That's kind of a point of contention for people.”
The American Book Review asked her to edit an issue on COVID books.
“Obviously, it's on everybody's mind,” Cohen said.
“I know Random House released an anthology of poetry very early on in the pandemic. It's edited by Alice Quinn. She used to be the poetry editor for The New Yorker.
“That book (“Together in a Sudden Strangeness: American Poets Respond to the Pandemic”) came out, and I think there have been several other major publishing houses that have published books of poetry similarly related to COVID-19 and the pandemic."
Pandemic poetry is definitely a thing.
Cohen participates in a Wednesday Night Poetry Group, and a recent theme was COVID.
“Something about poets is they always write about what is going on,” she said.
“Obviously, it reflects it in poetry and literature. But it's reflected in so many other areas, too.
“I mean it's impacted businesses. It's impacted every kind of company. Everybody has had to adjust for insurance purposes and for safety purposes.
“We're all just like constantly changing our lifestyles as the virus itself changes.”
