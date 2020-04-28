A Spark of Motivation

PLATTSBURGH — Show your spark!
The University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Wellness and Fitness Center is keeping the community moving with their Spark your Movement fitness challenge.
‘OPEN FOR EVERYONE’
The CVPH Wellness and Fitness Center is geared up to keep its members, as well as the community, moving during these tough and uncertain times.
“We built this campaign out really to focus on not just the members, but the entire community,” Power Wellness Senior Director of Marketing Anthony Albert said.
“Especially in these times, we want everyone to keep moving.”
To participate, the wellness and fitness center is asking people to exercise for 150 minutes a week.
This could be done by walking, running, or hiking on empty trails, movement with spring cleaning in the yard or around the house, and even through meditation or yoga.
Whatever the activity, the Wellness and Fitness Center is encouraging everyone to keep moving.
ONLINE RESOURCES
Although the challenge started April 11, the center is still encouraging participants to fill out a Spark Your Movement challenge card, which can be accessed through their website at cvphwellfit.com/spark-movement.
The challenge card features daily exercise categories where participants mark how many minutes they were active in that category.
Categories include Get Your Steps, Circuits, and Outdoor Activities to name a few.
The challenge card also features categories that involve video fitness workouts.
“Most people don’t have the luxury of fitness equipment or fitness centers in the house, so we’re just trying to keep people motivated and get outside and do some exercise,” Albert said.
“We also gave them some resources with digital options that we have posted on our website.”
Participants will have access to free video workouts from LES MILLS and Life Fitness, via the center’s website.
The free video workouts will continue to be accessible until the fitness center is able to open again.
You do not need to be a member to access the video workouts or the challenge card.
“We think this is important for all of our communities, not just members, to be involved,” he said.
All completed challenge cards (one per person) can be dropped off to the CVPH Wellness and Fitness Center, once they reopen, to be entered in to win a one-year membership.
The center reminds people to exercise within their limits, and to do so safe and responsibly.
“We’re just trying to keep people healthy,” Albert said.
For access to the Spark Your Movement challenge card, video workouts and official contest rules visit https://www.cvphwellfit.com/spark-movement/.
