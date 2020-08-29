A Peru menagerie: Farm offers 'COVID respite'

PERU — The Butternut Ridge Farm offers “COVID Respite” for those seeking fresh ideas to entertain themselves, children or grandchildren.
A new born calf, miniature donkeys, alpacas, piglets, cows and a potbelly pig are among the creature attractions.
A bird section includes rare ducks, chickens, pigeons, peacocks, guinea fowl and tons of chicks, ducklings and goslings.
“We are offering families or people who live in the same house who can come to the farm by appointment only,” the Rev. Dr. Ken Parker said.
“We give them a tour from 45 minutes to an hour. We have a bottle fed calf that is friendly. People can go in and pet him and play with him. We have a bottle-fed goat. He became very friendly to people.”
Max, a four-week-old miniature donkey, is friendly as well.
“People can walk in and he runs right up to them,” Parker said.
“I have fancy Chinese ornamental pheasants, beautiful birds, baby chicks about four days old, peacocks and baby peacocks. We have eight right now, and two hens are sitting. So, we're probably going to have more.”
The menagerie is rounded up by seven beef cows.
“We got everything but a horse,” he said.
“Almost all of them are pet-able. We have the pond, and the pond is filled with ducks, goldfish and ornamental geese.”
The Sevastopol geese are named for a city on the Black Sea.
“They don't have quills in their feathers, so they look like they just stepped out of the dryer all the time,” he said.
“Their feathers are flying in all directions constantly.”
Parker embarked on his farm when he retired 17 years ago after a 33-year tenure at the Peru Community Church.
“I always had a great love for birds,” he said.
“Once I retired, I started collecting. I ran into a woman in Vermont who had a wide collection of birds, and she sold me some. I bought some of them on the internet. I bred my own to enhance it.”
The calf, goat and pig were intentional purchases due to the pandemic.
“I wanted something that little kids come in and pet and look at to really enjoy the time,” he said.
“There is no charge for this whatsoever. They just need to call and make an appointment. We've had 140 people so far.”
Visitors must wear masks, and the farm provides hand sanitizer.
“I prefer they come from one-family unit only,” he said.
“I don't think we've reached the stage yet where we can start grouping people together.”
When he's not down on the farm, Parker serves three churches: Mt. Moriah Presbyterian, Moriah United Methodist Church and the Essex Community Church.
“My daughter in Texas said to me, 'Dad when you turn 80, you're supposed to slow down not speed up.”
To make an appointment, call 518-643-8295.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
