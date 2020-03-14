The coronavirus pandemic is a health crisis that is beginning to dominate many different parts of people’s lives.
As with any public health issue, the Press-Republican will work to provide the
community with
up-to-date, accurate and reliable information for as long as it takes.
You may notice a different format on our pages and our web site in the coming days. These designs are meant to bring you a heft of information in a way that can be easily and quickly absorbed.
For all of our coverage on the coronavirus response in the North Country, including the latest closure updates, go to:
pressrepublican.com/news/coronavirus.
There has been much consternation over how the media nationally has been covering the coronavirus outbreak.
We can assure you that our role is not to
un-necessarily alarm anyone, but simply, and importantly, to inform and enlighten.
Let’s face it, it is not every day that events get canceled by the dozen, schools and colleges close and entire sports seasons are wiped away.
These are big moves by officials nationally and locally, and it is our job to let you know about them.
We also want to know from you, our readers, what coronavirus issues you would like to see covered and any interesting stories about the situation that you would like to share.
Email news@pressrepublican.com, message our Press-Republican Facebook page or call 518-565-4148 with any questions or announcements.
Thanks for your cooperation and we encourage everyone to be safe and take precautions during these alarming times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.