PLATTSBURGH — When going back in time, you need a good time machine, and John Jerdo of Keeseville certainly had one.
Headed to the Clinton County Fairgrounds drive-in movie Saturday night, Jerdo, his wife, Whitney, and daughter Raychell, pulled up in a 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100.
The Chevy, sparkling clean and gleaming red, fit the scene just right as 250 cars filled the field at the fairgrounds to watch the 1978 musical “Grease.”
Clinton County Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said organizers were “extremely happy” with how the evening went.
“Of course, with anything new you have a few little bugs you have to work out, but overall it was a great experience and a lot of people had a lot of fun,” he said, noting that many attendees had reached out to say that they had a good time.
Perrotte told the Press-Republican earlier this month that his wife, Betsy Finnegan, had suggested the drive-in idea long before the pandemic when Perrotte was a promoter at Airborne Speedway.
SOLD-OUT SHOW
The idea floated around for a while until Perrotte recently reached out to his friend Eric Wilson of Good Guy Productions party supplier company in Bloomingdale who helped him make the idea a reality.
Different from the car-side speaker boxes of the past, attendees tuned into a radio station in their cars to hear the movie audio, along with some fun announcements from Wilson.
Wilson, acting as the emcee and DJ for the pre-show, gave shout-outs of birthdays, anniversaries, greetings from friends and, in a very modern twist for the retro evening, promoted the web addresses of some attendees’ TikTok video app channels.
Along with claps and cheers, the audience honked their car horns in excitement with the shout-outs.
Ticket sales were capped at 250 to make sure the vehicles could be safely spaced apart to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“We actually turned away over 80 cars,” Perrotte said.
Some attendees did report having trouble seeing the screen, which Perrotte said would be addressed at future screenings by having trucks and larger vehicles parked toward the back.
SAFETY FIRST
Between the limited tickets and having a concession “truck” rather than a traditional concession stand, Perrotte noted that organizers were ultimately focused on virus safety rather than just turning a profit.
“We could make more money with a real concession stand, but our concern was trying to keep people next to their vehicles and stop them from congregating,” he said.
JUST LOVE THE FAIR
Perrotte said that people seemed to do well at keeping their distance from one another.
“We had staff going around on a regular basis making sure and reminding people to stay 10 feet apart and not congregate and obey the rules and regulations of COVID,” he said.
But from the safety patrols to the ticket sales and all the other roles, Perrotte thanked the members of the Clinton County Fair Board for their volunteer work putting the event on.
“They just love the fair and want to see it succeed and go forward,” he said.
FUTURE SCREENINGS
Organizers are already planning more drive-in screenings at the fairgrounds, Clinton County Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said.
The original 1977 “Star Wars: A New Hope” is scheduled to be screened at the fairgrounds on the weekend of June 20 and 21.
The fair will take the weekend of June 27 and 28 off, but are planning another screening for the Fourth of July weekend with that movie to be determined.
Check the Clinton County Fair, NY Facebook page for more updates as those events get near.
