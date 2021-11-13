PLATTSBURGH — An assortment of Plattsburgh Farmers' and Crafters' Market goods are now under one roof all year round.
Julie Baughn, market manager and board co-president, teamed up with Polish Corner Owner and Operator Kristof Hertel to open the Plattsburgh Market, a store now located at Plattsburgh Plaza off Route 3 in the city.
Inside are goods handcrafted by some of the region's farmers and crafters, all of whom are familiar faces at the seasonal market each summer.
"Our season ends in October and you can only do so many craft shows," Baughn said. "This is an outlet for them, a way to continue their businesses through the winter."
VENDORS ON TAP
Fifteen vendors have goods for sale there, including:
• Mountain Peak Goodies and Gifts
• Polish Corner
• Atwood Farms
• Eats and Treats by T
• Bechard's Sugar House
• Doodle Popcorn
• Windmill Point Country Store and Bakery
• Mashtiller Arts
• Better Wellness Supplements
• Rita's Relics
• RaknSak Photography
• Grammies Creations
• Gorman Crafts
• Stiffler Treasures
• Dragon's Keep Plushies
'BIT OF EVERYTHING'
Locally crafted home décor, knickknacks, toys, jewelry, candles, sweet and savory snacks, jams, fresh produce, breads, meats and more are set up around the shop.
"We have a little bit of everything," Baughn said, noting that Plattsburgh Market was not designed to look like farmers market stalls. "I want people to walk in and have it look like a store."
She uses wood furnishings from her own home as the store's display tables, hoping to give the space a cozy feel.
"I want it to feel like a country store."
And at the counter, located at the store's rear, is a display case of rotating ready-to-eat lunch foods, like soups and salads, and dinner foods, like beef stew and chicken and biscuits.
Hertel also sells his Polish Corner specialties, like ready-to-cook perogies.
"We have had a pretty good response," Hertel said. "I think we're going to do very well."
SHARING THE LOVE
Vendors pay a monthly fee to keep their goods stocked there and Baughn, with the help of a point-of-sale (POS) system, is there from open to close selling items and tracking what gets sold from each vendor.
"The vendors set the prices and keep an inventory of what they have here. Kristof and I only make money when our stuff sells."
Baughn has been involved with the local Plattsburgh Farmers' and Crafters' Market for 14 years and thinks her knowledge of the various vendors and their goods serves her well when dealing with the store's customers.
"Someone else can't say that this piece," she said, pointing to a sail boat crafted by Mashtiller Arts, "was made out of driftwood from, not the Plattsburgh beach, but down at Ausable before it closed. I can tell you that, because I know these people."
FULFILLING A DREAM
Plattsburgh Market is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will be closed Saturdays during the farmers market season, Baughn said.
"I'm a part of the market. I don't want to compete with that and those vendors."
Both Baughn and Hertel were happy to help vendors, like themselves, sell their local products during the market's off season.
"This is what I've always wanted," Baughn said. "I love the market and I will continue to be a part of the market, but this is giving people five days a week to sell their product."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.