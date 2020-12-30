A new kind of New Year's Eve: Venues change plans for COVID

PLATTSBURGH — This New Year's Eve, two popular North Country venues will close hours before the stroke of midnight.
Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall in Altona and West Side Ballroom in the Town of Plattsburgh typically host of hundreds of guests at the turn of the year, but statewide COVID guidelines reduced their max capacities to 50 people or less, making typical New Year's Eve bashes unlikely.
As they continue to make ends meet, both said they'd be trading in traditional champagne toasts and kissing couples for dinner service.
"Having 50 people is really not conducive to business — or really anything celebration-wise," West Side Ballroom General Manager Kayla Gonyea said.
"This was our best option."
DISCOURAGED AGAINST
Amidst the continued COVID-19 pandemic, there were other obstacles blocking an all-nighter celebration, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's 10 p.m. curfew on in-person service at bars and restaurants, among other food and drink mandates.
Clinton County's case numbers had also seen dramatic increases as of late, including a pandemic high of 242 cases as of Tuesday. Active cases later shrunk to 192 by Wednesday afternoon.
As recently reported by the Press-Republican, Clinton County Health Department Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said New Year's celebrations were to be avoided.
"Stay home and celebrate with the family members you live with," Flynn had said.
DINNER OVER PARTY
"We're not doing our typical big party this year," Brannoin Sample, co-manager of Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall, said of the venue's yearly New Year's Eve get together.
"Usually we have somewhere around 550 people. We typically turn people away, to be honest."
Instead, Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall would host a New Year's Eve dinner from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at its new Brookside Restaurant.
After the Thanksgiving holiday, it had transitioned its Brookside Barn, a recently constructed Adirondack barn meant to host weddings and other large events, into a restaurant.
"We're breaking even," Sample said of the venture. "It's not weddings or parties, but the goal is to try to keep everybody working and trying to pay some bills over the winter."
'WHOLE NEW WORLD'
Sample said the restaurant was going well, but admitted there had been some challenges.
"Cooking for 400 people and feeding them in a half hour — no problem," he said, a nod to the venue's typical service. "But to do line cooking for 50 people at the same time, that's just a whole new world for us."
The co-manager said the restaurant would help keep their 15 employees on staff year-round, rather than some being seasonal.
It was typically open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
Sample expected the barn would transition back to an event space come the springtime.
DIFFERENT YEAR
West Side Ballroom was opting for a dinner this New Year's Eve, as well. It was to be mostly curbside take-out from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with orders due by noon the day prior, and very limited dine-in seating from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gonyea took over the venue space in August and said, despite her nearly 15 years in the event business, that this year had not been like what she was used to.
"I'm used to there being a lot of people," she said. "We did a couple weddings and they were limited to 50 people each, so that was so much different than our regular 300-person capacity."
'MAKE ENDS MEET'
Similar to how Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall had opened up a restaurant, Gonyea said West Side Ballroom was also looking for ways to help pay the bills this year, "since we can't do a lot of the things that we're used to."
The venue on New York Road has hosted several paint and sips, business events and weekly to-go dinners.
"Just trying to make ends meet," Gonyea said.
BILL BRINGS RELIEF
Both Gonyea and Sample were happy a new federal COVID relief bill had been approved and planned to sign up for its second round of the paycheck protection program (PPP).
"Hopefully that means that we can just continue doing what we're doing until things move forward and COVID restrictions are taken away completely," Gonyea said of the loan forgiveness program.
And Sample, who had taken advantage the first go around, said, "it couldn't come any faster."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.