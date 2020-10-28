DANNEMORA — The little details matter.
They are what makes a person and their life unique and worth sharing. The little details are parts that add up to a whole, interesting and rare human-being.
The details are fine-tuned throughout one’s life. The stories, the hobbies, the tastes and passions; they become seasoned bits of wisdom and the fabric of someone’s soul, especially after 100 years of living.
“I bet you don’t know many people a hundred years old, do you?” Eleanor Mayette said proudly.
Mayette, affectionately called ‘Ner’ by family members, has lived the whole century of her life in Dannemora. She was born Eleanor Bissonette on Oct. 27, 1920 on the same plot of land where she resides today.
“I’ve lived right here all these years,” she said.
FROM REDFORD
Mayette’s family was from Redford, but moved to Dannemora when her father became a correction officer for Clinton Correctional facility in 1914. He passed away when Mayette was two years-old.
She fondly remembers the days of her youth when she would ice skate on the ponds, and sled down the hills, over the railroad tracks, and down into the fields of Dannemora on an icy day. She also liked to meet up with her friends for bonfires.
Mayette says over the years, not much has changed in her little town.
“Of course it’s grown and spread out. New houses were built and new streets. From the time I was young, there’s been a lot of streets added and new homes,” Mayette said.
Mayette always knew she wanted to be a teacher.
“I played school with my dolls for as long as I can remember,” she said.
She attended SUNY Plattsburgh and received her master’s degree as a reading specialist. She graduated in 1942, when the campus was “pretty small”.
LIVED IN PLATTSBURGH
Mayette lived with relatives in Plattsburgh while she went to school, and was employed through the University. She worked everyday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“I worked hard. I had to work all through the time I went to college, because my mother couldn’t afford to send me. I worked in the office for the Dean of Men the four years that I was in college,” she said.
A young man lived in a house across the street from Mayette. He would often visit and take her for ice cream. Soon they were married. That man was Robert Mayette.
The couple married on April 26, 1946 at St. Joseph’s Church in Dannemora. It was the day after Easter, and Mayette still recalls not being able to get the white roses she had wanted for the ceremony, and instead settling for white tulips.
LIVING HER DREAM
Mayette was able to live her dream of becoming a teacher. She taught reading to first and second grade students at Dannemora Elementary for 40 years. She ended each day with a story, usually Little House on the Prairie or The Boxcar Children.
It was through teaching that Mayette met her best friend, Paula Alpert.
“My first day that I reported for duty as a first grade teacher, she came in and said ‘Well, we’re going to work together, we might as well be friends’. And we were. We were friends forever. Good, good friends,” she said.
Mayette was teaching during World War II. The school did not serve lunch to the students at that time.
“The teachers were the ones who issued the ration books. That was one of our outside jobs after school was over,” Mayette said.
Her husband served and was stationed overseas. Mayette said there was a lot of letter-writing between the two during this time, and worrying about him made her uneasy.
Robert was wounded in the knee in France during 1944. He was in recovery for two years.
“I remember very well the day the war ended. Oh, people were just jubilant that it was over. Almost every house, someone was involved,” she said.
In 1955, Mayette and her husband built the house they would raise their family in; 50 feet from where Mayette was born. They never missed a Lawrence Welk program.
Their favorite place to eat was the Royal Savage Inn on the Lake Shore Road south of the City of Plattsburgh, which was built during the War of 1812.
LATER YEARS
When Mayette retired she spent her days working on the hand-crafts she so greatly enjoyed. She was an avid needle-point and crocheter. She hand-made baby blankets and Christmas stockings for her grandchildren: Tamara “Tammy” Vaughn, Kate Clancy, Trudy Siddell and Robert “Robbie” Tripp; as well as for her great-grandchildren: Madyson and Claire Tripp and Collin Clancy.
“They’re all perfect,” Mayette said about her family.
The consensus among her grandchildren is that holidays are very special and hold their most cherished memories with their grandmother.
Tammy, the oldest grandchild, said her favorite time spent with Mayette was Easter.
“She would hide all the eggs everywhere. And she would make rolls, sometimes in the shape of the Easter Bunny, and we would have coffee. It was very simple, but it was very fun,” she said.
This past Sunday at 2 p.m., Mayette's large family threw her a surprise parade in celebration of her upcoming centennial.
Mayette was dressed up in warm clothing and brought outside to a procession of friends and family members wanting to show support and appreciation of all that Mayette has given throughout her long life.
The Saranac and Dannemora Fire Departments were a part of the parade, as well as the State Police.
“There were all kinds of friends and relatives in cars with signs,” Tammy said. Her husband Gary was also in attendance.
Mayette’s caregivers Katrina, Linda and Kate sat with her as she enjoyed the celebration of her.
Grandchild Robbie Tripp paraded his vehicles from R. Tripp Trucking and Excavation, and his wife Lynda Tripp documented the day through video.
Tammy mentioned that the support from family and the community was overwhelmingly positive and she appreciates every single person who showed up for Mayette’s parade.
COUNTING BLESSINGS
Mayette counts her blessings every night before she goes to sleep, with her cat Peanut snuggled next to her. She tries to count three things she’s grateful for.
“A lot of nights it’s more than three,” she said. “I’m thankful for my family and friends. I’m thankful that I’m healthy at a hundred years old. I take very very little medicine. I don’t get around as easily as I did, but with a walker, I get around the house. And I get out quite a bit.”
The little details make a life special. ‘Ner’ collected many. She watched history unfold before her over 100 years, and tells the story with grace and modesty.
She grew up in a time where country doctors made house calls and delivered babies. She even remembers the name of her’s: Dr. Hutchins.
She was a Catholic Daughter and has kept a strong faith. She loved to read, she was even a trustee on the Dannemora Public Library Board. More details. Details that could only describe ‘Ner’.
When asked what wisdom she could bestow on those younger than her who are still navigating the uncertainties of life, she answered: “The only thing I can say is to do what you want to do with your life and to try to be as happy as you can.”
