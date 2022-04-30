CHAMPLAIN — For married couple Erwin Kalmar and Norliah Asma-Kalmar, Four Maples Vineyard and Winery, named after four Maple trees located along the edge of the property, is their “American Dream.”
The couple from Montreal had been searching Canada for the perfect plot of land to start their winery on but ended up finding it at 40 Gamlaw Rd in the Town of Champlain, a few miles south of the U.S.-Canadian border, in 2008.
JUST PERFECT
Norliah said they came upon the property by chance when they were traveling down to New York City.
“We always travel through the highway, but we never went through the village. One day we had time and then we saw this land for sale — it was an abandoned land actually, nothing was here,” Norliah said.
“So we made an offer and bought it. The reason why we chose this land is because of the slope and it’s also facing south. My husband was saying this is just perfect.”
Erwin grew up around vineyards in Hungary and Switzerland when he was a teenager, so he always wanted his own vineyard, Norliah said.
Since purchasing the land, the two have been working to bring Erwin’s vineyard vision and dream to life by adding several plots of grape varieties to the property, along with their house that has a winery and wine tasting room attached to it.
They currently grow Marquette and Frontenac Red grapes to make the red and rose wines. For the white wines, they have La Crescent and Saint-Pépin grapes growing.
GREEN HARVESTING
Norliah said starting up a winery is a long process and often takes a “lifetime,” to get fully established.
“To make sure our wines were mature, they grew five years before we started harvesting,” she said.
“Everytime we plant new vines, they might have flowers, so we just cut them off. We call it ‘green harvesting.’ Once they start growing the fruits, they will give all the energy to the fruits so what we want them to do is establish a good rooting system. It’s a slow process, but as the vines mature they will give better grapes.
“We plant each and every vine by hand — me and my husband, with 1,800 planted last year by ourselves. It took us almost two weeks, but we learned a lot. Before that, we had friends and our older kids help plant, so they’re all (planted) out of love.”
DRY WINES
Four Maples Vineyard and Winery currently has one white wine, “Blanc Du Champlain Vintage,” one red wine, “Cuvée du Petit Champlain,” and one rose wine, “Rosé de Champlain,” available, along with one creme liqueur, “Tiara, Creme de Paris.”
All of the wines are named after the Town of Champlain where they are made.
She said all of their wines are more dry than sweet — different from other wineries in the North Country.
“If they like dry wine, they’ll like our wine, people who like really sweet wine will say our wine is not to their taste, so it just depends on your taste and what you like,” she said.
“They say Upstate New York wine is all sweet, so we tried to get away from that. More and more people start with sweet wine and move to dry wines. So we try to make dry wines — my husband is European so he tends to be more on the dry side.”
LOCAL AMBITIONS
Norliah said their wines are available in liquor stores in Plattsburgh, Lake Placid and Rouses Point. Customers are also welcome to come to the vineyard and purchase wine there.
She wants to expand the vineyard to hopefully involve more of the community in the future, she said.
“We want to revive the wine association again so people can get interested in the business and wine tasting again,” Norliah said.
“We also wanted to bring a little bit of Europe to the North Country. People like it. If you come here, they say it feels like a different place. We love it, it’s very quiet here and very peaceful. To us, it’s Heaven.”
