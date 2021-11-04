A Lifelong Lion: Lions Club member honored for decades of service

PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Robert Kline, a Plattsburgh Lions Club member since 1960, was this week recognized for his more than six decades of community service.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and current Lions Club President Robert "Bob" Walker decorated the dentist with pins and plaques at a recent Plattsburgh Lions Club gathering that placed dozens of club members, as well as Kline's immediate family, in the breakfast room of the Comfort Inn and Suites Monday.
"I challenge any community service organization in Plattsburgh, and probably the state, that can boast having an active member for 61 years," Walker said.
His statement was met with a standing ovation before he continued, saying he could easily identify several other Lions in the room who had served the club for multiple decades.
"It's amazing how well this club sticks together and works as a team."
LIONS CLUB
The Plattsburgh Lions Club dates back 80 years and today has 35 members.
It's mission statement reads, "To empower volunteers to serve their community, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international Understanding through Lions clubs."
The club annually collects food for local food shelfs, organizes highway clean-ups, recycles eyeglasses for reuse and funds local school scholarships, among other services.
'YOU'RE WELCOME'
Kline, 89, joined nearly 62 years ago in January 1960.
He was recognized Monday for his years of service and many contributions, including the original Soap Box Derby and the installation of the the Lions Club Docks at Camp Bedford Boy Scout Camp, as examples.
Among his accolades was a belated pin, naming him a member of the half-century club in honor of his first 50 years of service, and a plaque in honor of his six decades of service that reads, "Presented to Robert Kline in sincere appreciation and recognition of distinguished service, loyal and devotion to the objects and furtherance of Lion-ism from the Plattsburgh Lions Club."
Walker said he first met Kline about six decades ago as a patient sitting in the dentist chair.
"Who knew in 60 years that destiny would bring us together again? You have been an inspiration to me. . . ," Walker said. "You've offered feedback and opinions that have helped me and I'm constantly learning from you.
"I wanted to say how much I appreciate that."
Kline, sitting among his adult children and beside his wife, Diane, replied from his seat, "Well, you're very welcome."
'OUTSTANDING CITIZEN'
Assemblyman Jones said Walker first alerted him to Kline's longtime membership earlier this year.
"I thought he was mistaken there, because it's very rare to have somebody in a service organization for 61 years."
The assemblyman then read aloud the following New York State Assembly citation:
"Whereas, a Great State is only as great as those individuals who give exemplary service to their community, whether through participation in voluntary programs, through unique achievement in their profession or other endeavors or simply through a lifetime of good service; and
Whereas, Dr. Robert Kline joined the Plattsburgh Lion’s Club in January of 1960 and has served in all of the officer positions and in some positions twice; and
Whereas, Dr. Kline has been awarded life Membership of the Plattsburgh Lion’s Club, and Lion of the Year in 1973-1974 and is a member of the Melvin Jones Society; and
Whereas, Dr. Kline has sponsored many Lions in the club, instituted and monitored Robert’s Rules of Order for the meetings, and did the installation of officers for many years; and
Whereas, Dr. Kline has been instrumental in many community projects including the original Soap Box Derby, Highway Clean-Ups, White Cane Days, building the walkway and Lions Bandshell on the riverfront, assisting Angie Lion Marianna with 'Rent a Santa,' assisting with Lions Club fundraisers, and installing the Lions Club Docks at Camp Bedford Boy Scout Camp; now therefore be it
Resolved, that as a duly elected Member of the New York State Assembly, I recognize Dr. Robert W. Kline be commended for his 61 years of outstanding service to the community as a member of the Plattsburgh Lion’s Club. In Robert Kline we have an outstanding citizen who is worthy of the esteem of both the Community and the Great State of New York."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.