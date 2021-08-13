A fifth of Brewgrass: Plattsburgh hosting Bluegrass Fest this weekend

PLATTSBURGH — Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Rambler’s “40th Anniversary Celebration” tops Billboards Bluegrass chart this week.
Based in West Point, Kentucky, the band features: Gary “Stretch” Brewer ((Lead Guitar/Old-time Banjo/Vocals), Wayne Brewer (Upright Bass/Fiddle/Vocals), Mason Brewer (Mandolin/Upright Bass/Vocals), and Cody Pearman (Banjo).
The CD has been ensconced 11 weeks total in the top slot and 57 weeks on the chart since it was released in May 2020.
With the exceptions of the global pandemic and the loss of his father, Finley J. Brewer, it’s been a good stretch for Gary and his label Stretch Grass Music.
40 YEARS ON THE ROAD
There’s no doubt that he is still relevant.
“It’s an overview of my 40 years on the road,” Gary said.
“I started when I was just 14 years old. So, it’s been a long journey but a quick one. It goes quick.”
The anniversary disc features Sam Bush, The Travelin’ McCourys, Russell Moore, Dale Ann Bradley, Doug Phelps (The Kentucky Headhunters), T. Graham Brown, Aston Shepherd and Ralph Stanley II.
“Some of the guests I had on the project were diverse from country to Southern rock to this and that,” Gary said.
“That was simply done from the aspect of the artists that appeared at some point in their careers established me as peer to them from the effect I influenced them. It was kind of a full circle thing, you know what I mean. So, it was pretty cool.”
‘100% Bluegrass’
The music veins are six generations deep in Brewer’s family tree reaching back to his great-great grandfather, Finley J. ‘Pap’ Brewer, Sr.
“My two sons, Mason and Wayne, are the sixth generation in the Brewer family. My dad, of course, played and his dad. So, I’ve spent a lot of time with my grandfather. He lived up around 90 and got killed in a car wreck. But, he worked with the original Carter Family in the ‘20s. That lineage has really been amazing.”
Gary is the first to make a go of music-making full-time and branded his stylings as ‘Brewgrass.”
“My Papaw and my Dad, they worked regular jobs,” he said.
“Ever since I was 14, I just knew what I wanted to do and have done that all my life. Now, the boys are doing it. They took on the reins and pushing forward. I am actually the fifth.”
About Gary, the Bluegrass great Bill Monroe said:
“This boy right here is 100 percent bluegrass! He comes from good stock.”
Gary never had a Plan B and notched his first band, first concert and first recording contract at 14.
“I came home for school one day and literally said, ‘Hey, I’m going to start a band,’” he said.
“I never looked back the whole time. That’s a long time. It’s been a crazy ride, you know.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
IF YOU GO
WHAT: 9th Annual Plattsburgh Bluegrass Festival
WHEN: Through Sunday.
WHERE: Clinton Country Fairgrounds, 84 Fairgrounds Rd. Rain or shine.
TODAY: Noon & 5 p.m. Smokey Greene, 1 & 6 p.m. Moonshine Falls, 2 & 7 p.m. Beartracks, 3 & 9:30 p.m. Tim Coffee & Elkridge, 8 p.m. Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers.
SATURDAY: 1 & 5 p.m. Dave Nicols, 2 & 6 p.m. Cedar Ridge, 3 & 7 p.m. Remington Ryde, 8 p.m. The Gibson Brothers.
Workshops: Mandolin with Dave Nichols 4 p.m., Bass with Ron Truman 5 p.m., Banjo with Stanley Efaw 6 p.m.
SUNDAY: Church Service 9:30 a.m.
ADMISSION: Tickets sold at gate. $20 for Friday admission, $25 for Saturday admission.
PHONE: 518-561-7998.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.