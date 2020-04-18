ESSEX — As a boutique wedding photographer, Julia Starkey captures couples on their wedding days, but the novel coronavirus has started to block the lens.
Starkey, of Julia Rebecca Photography, said some 2020 ceremonies were being postponed, rescheduled or cancelled indefinitely.
"We are a service-based industry, and many of our businesses are based around large events," she told The Press-Republican.
"With wedding planning being a one- to two-year investment of working with couples leading up to their wedding days — we have already invested time and money into making their days come to life."
'DEVASTATING & HEARTBREAKING'
Starkey, who moved back to the North Country from Oklahoma about five years ago, said her Essex-based photography business focused primarily on weddings in areas of upstate New York, the Adirondacks, the Hudson Valley and New England.
"Couples come to me looking for their wedding day to be captured in an authentic, fresh, timeless and modern way," she said.
"The majority of (them) want to celebrate their wedding day in a place that is special to them, with people most important in their lives."
But with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, couples were thinking twice about their 2020 wedding dates.
"Weddings are being postponed and canceled — it's devastating and heartbreaking for couples and their families who have to do this," Starkey said.
"Speaking with colleagues in the industry, many of us are already feeling the effects," she continued. "We are doing our best to work with our couples during this time to create the best possible outcome for them, but it is putting a strain on our businesses."
CHANGING PLANS
Fellow wedding photographer Greer Cicarelli Photography of Plattsburgh has started adjusting its 2020 schedule, too.
"Being a wedding photographer, for us, is mostly a seasonal business," Jason Greer said of he and his wife, Vanesa Cicarelli.
The couple has been capturing photos in Plattsburgh since 2000 and, in a typical year, photographs 25 to 30 weddings.
"Which covers most of May through the beginning of October," Greer said. "We have spring weddings that have a 99 percent chance of having to be rescheduled in one way or another.
June weddings look like they're going to be impacted, as well; we're hoping that our July weddings don't feel the impacts."
Greer said the 2020 year, from an anecdotal standpoint, had been pegged for a pretty packed wedding season.
"It had looked like a very popular year just because of the date 2020, and, for the most part, I think it was," he said.
FUTURE IMPACTS
Though Greer said the business was optimistic for its 2021 wedding season, already rebooking 2020 events for that upcoming year, there was some finessing involved.
"We're being careful and trying not to book up all of our 2021 dates just yet," he said. "We want to be able to help this year's clients as best we can.
We want to help the people who have already booked with us."
On top of future scheduling woes, Starkey suspected couples would lean towards elopements and/or smaller events altogether.
"It is still early to see what the long-term effects will be on how couples plan and adjust their wedding day plans in the future," she said.
HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES
Starkey said many of the florists, DJs, caterers, hair stylists, rental companies, bridal shops and wedding vendors in northern New York were small, family-operated businesses.
"I hope that there will be support for our industry and the economic impact this will have on smaller towns in the region," she said, noting destination weddings.
"(They) are a large part of the summer travel industry in our area, and cancellations of events will radiate out to other businesses like hotels and restaurants."
Greer said deposits for 2021 bookings were helping with cash flow at his business, and Starkey recommended anyone who could afford to do that, to do so.
"This could be the difference in helping many wedding professionals weather this storm," she said.
'STAY HOPEFUL'
At the end of the day, Starkey said wedding vendors, like herself, just needed to remain positive.
"I believe we have to stay hopeful and know that couples will still want to be married," she said. "Those celebrations might look different in the coming years. We only want the best for the couples that we work with; this is why we are in the wedding industry."
