PLATTSBURGH — When the governor cleared North Country eateries for outdoor service last week, Peter Kritziotis felt things fall back into place at Aleka's.
The restaurant, located on Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh, typically serves its Greek-style fare to patrons dining at outdoor seats this time of year.
"People are starting to feel normal again," Kritziotis, the restaurant owner, told The Press-Republican. "The outdoor seating is just a symbol of that.
"The ability to go and sit down and have a meal — I think it's going to be a celebration everywhere."
OUTSIDE APPROVAL
Last Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said outside dining would be permitted in Phase Two of the state's reopening plan New York Forward.
Per his announcement, restaurants in the seven regions that, like the North Country, had already entered the second phase could begin serving this way Thursday, June 4.
"Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated," a state release had said.
More regulations were made available on the state's website at: https://www.ny.gov/.
NOW OPEN INSIDE
The North Country region entered into Phase Three this Friday, allowing further personal care businesses, like tattoo parlors and nail salons, to re-open for business, and clearing restaurants for indoor service, as well.
Inside seating would have spacing requirements, which, like outdoor seating, meant situating tables six feet from one another.
"It's not six-foot distancing from table to table," Kritziotis clarified. "It's six feet from the back of one chair to the back of another."
Restaurants had to limit indoor capacities to 50 percent of typical occupancy and follow additional state-mandated guidelines.
'NEVER AN EMPTY SEAT'
After just a few days of offering outdoor seating, Kritziotis said it had been a popular choice among the restaurant's patrons, with many calling Aleka's to reserve a table outside.
But those seats were first come, first serve.
"We only have limited seating," he said "We have seven tables and seven tables on a nice day — there is never an empty seat."
The City of Plattsburgh typically OK's eateries in its downtown to transform streetside parking spaces into dining areas called "parklets" and, this year, Aleka's had reserved an additional space due to the COVID-19-related spacing requirements.
"And I still have less tables because of the social distancing," Kritziotis said. "It does cut our area quite a bit, but we're making do with what we have."
COMMUNITY SUPPORTS LOCAL
Back in March, when Gov. Cuomo first closed restaurants to all but curbside and takeout services, Kritziotis had closed Aleka's indefinitely and laid off his employees, saying the eatery wouldn't successfully operate that way.
Weeks later, though, the business reopened six days a week and has been able to hire back nearly all of its former 19 employees.
"I was busier this year only doing takeout than I was last year," he said, "because people are just spending money, going out and buying takeout.
"When we did reopen, business has been great. Our customers are loyal."
Julie Lilledahl, owner of Italian food spot Mickey's Restaurant & Lounge on Riley Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh, said her customers had been showing up, too.
"The community has been amazing," she said. "They've been very supportive. I think it's huge and shows how the community rallies to support local business."
UPPED SALES
Lilledahl, who purchased Mickey's in August 2019, received council approval to turn four of the restaurant's parking lot spaces into a dining parklet.
This was the first year the Italian restaurant was able to serve its food outdoors.
"Having outdoor seating and being able to sell alcohol has upped our sales," the owner said. "It has been nice to see people come out and sit and talk and spend time enjoying themselves after being in isolation for three months."
The ability to offer outdoor seating had let waterfront restaurant The Naked Turtle, which has an expansive outdoor dining area, open up earlier than expected.
"People want to get out and enjoy being outdoors," Manager John Parmalee said. "I think outdoor dining is more conducive to the present circumstances, because of the fresh air.
"People, in general, might feel a little more comfortable."
'SOME DISPLACED REVENUE'
That eatery doubles as a bar and has yet to be cleared for that industry under New York Forward.
"Normally The Naked Turtle would open at the end of April, so we have lost six weeks of business," Parmalee said. "The first few weeks that we're open is heavily college related, between students, graduation, end of the year parties — that's what we open up for.
"We missed all of that this year, because it was nonexistent. There has been some displaced revenue for sure."
OUTDOOR SEATS 'A BIG HELP'
"It's a whole new system with all of the new rules, but I do believe that outdoor seating is going to be a big help for all of our businesses in the community," Kritziotis said.
"I'm hopeful that we're going to continue to do business and that COVID-19 won't come back," he continued.
"We're all doing our part to keep everybody safe."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
