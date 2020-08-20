PLATTSBURGH — It’s been a summer of exploring the great indoors for Clinton County Cornell Cooperative Extension Youth Development Educator Chelsea Denny.
Like many other aspects of society since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the extension’s 4H Youth Club activities have had to move online.
While it’s meant some extra stress in the planning department, there have been some bright spots, according to Denny.
“We usually do a lot of bi- or tri-county events with Essex and Franklin Counties, and you can imagine how difficult it might be if someone wants to go to an event in Malone, but can’t travel,” Denny said.
"Doing it over Zoom or Skype, people are more able to participate in things they otherwise wouldn't have.”
Usual monthly club meetings have made the move to the video chat services as well.
Some groups have been able to more easily adapt to online only operations, Denny said, mentioning that the STEM-related clubs have been using project to-go kits that families can pick up from a central location to keep activities going.
Animal-related clubs have had a harder adjustment, simply due to their nature.
“A lot of the animal-based clubs have taken more of a pause,” Denny said. “It’s kind of hard to work with their animals virtually.”
EVENTS
Transitioning to presenting events online has been a challenge, Denny said, but one that she has enjoyed.
“When we first started, we were like how the heck are we going to offer any programs, but it’s been pretty cool,” she said.
Wednesday, Denny led a two-hour pipette cake decorating decorating class over Zoom after making icing material kits available for class participants to pick up.
Coming up with creative ways to host events like that will ideally continue to drive event participation until more certainty regarding in-person group activities comes down the line, Denny said.
That participation has included 14 individuals who recently were certified following a Zoom version of 4H’s babysitting course, several of whom were not 4H members as the group has started opening classes for non-members.
And inter-county collaboration has continued, Denny said, specifically referencing a recent forestry program that Warren County 4H adjusted to present online that had good participation from Clinton County kids.
“A lot of kids who wouldn’t have been able to afford to go or wouldn’t have been able to drive down to Warren County were all able to get that education this year.”
IN-PERSON
An archery class presented in conjunction with the Town of Plattsburgh was the first in-person event that the group has held in a while.
The three-week-long, twice-a-week course was able to start Aug. 6, as there were enough bows, arrows, quivers and targets on hand to ensure socially distant stations, with participants being required to wear masks until they get to the stations.
Going forward, in-person event eligibility will be determined on a program by program basis, Denny said, depending on the feasibility of holding the events safely.
For in-depth information on the different 4H Clubs and their activities, as well as an events calendar of 4H’s digital offerings, visit cceclinton.org/4-h-youth.
