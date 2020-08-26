43 students were present at beach party Friday, City Police say

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police identified 43 SUNY Plattsburgh freshmen at a “large outdoor gathering” last Friday, according to a news release.
Those students could be facing campus sanctions.
City Police Officers, assisted by members of SUNY Plattsburgh Police, discovered the gathering at Sailor’s Beach just after 11 p.m., the release said, adding that of particular concern to officers was the lack of protective measures being taken by attendees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The students were there drinking and playing music, City Police Chief Levi Ritter had said Monday.
The incident was still under investigation by City and SUNY Plattsburgh University Police on Tuesday.
SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly reiterated Monday that the school had said in its restart plan that the Student Code of Conduct would be utilized for those who violate campus rules, which encompasses suspected violations of college COVID policies and state limitations on gatherings.
While hosting a campus visit by SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras on Tuesday, SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi spoke of the college's collaboration with City Police.
“All those 43 students are undergoing interviews, and at this point of time, I'm expecting later today or early tomorrow morning, reference back from the Student Conduct Office for charges against the students,” Enyedi said.
Students, faculty, staff and community members want to be assured that the administration is taking the students' misbehavior seriously, the president said, adding that he takes what is happening "very seriously in all aspects of the campus."
Enyedi explained that within the Student Code of Conduct, sanctions can be up to and including dismissal and in-term suspensions from the campus. And, there are a variety of other sanctions that can be leveled as well.
“So, those are available to me as president here on this campus. And when I said, we're aggressive, I also mean we're rapid as well. I want to see a rapid, quick resolution to this issue as well,” he said.
Chancellor Malatras also chimed in describing the party as an isolated incident, saying that the majority of the school’s students are adhering to the college’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“Of the many students that we talked to today while walking around campus, they are following rules. They understand this is a different time; they are trying to get an education.”
To the students involved, though, he was clear in the SUNY system’s stance toward rule-breakers.
“If this goes the wrong way, we might have to potentially roll back many of our offerings that we've been able to reopen on our college campuses and that would be a shame,” Malatras said.
“We're going to be very aggressive on those students who don't do the right thing."
He referenced the relatively few students' infraction at Sailor's Beach in the City.
“Most students are complying," Malatras said.
"We want to celebrate those students that are doing the right thing and quickly discipline and deal with students who are not doing the right thing.
"Because you can see on college campuses how quickly it can go. One college campus in another state, 360 cases on their campus. This virus spreads rapidly. People don't see it. They don't feel it until it's too late.”
Violations of those guidelines could result in the students being suspended and then required to leave campus.
A violation reporting hotline is available at 518-564-5555, or 5555 on campus.
