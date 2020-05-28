PLATTSBURGH — Four men were arrested by the City of Plattsburgh’s Police Narcotics Enforcement Unit Wednesday on charges related to an ongoing investigation into drug sales in the Plattsburgh area, police said.
With assistance from New York State Police and the Adirondack Drug Task Force, City Police executed a search warrant at 4927 South Catherine St., Apartment 4 in the city, according to the release.
460 BAGS OF HEROIN
At the address, officers found approximately $6,300 in U.S. currency, 460 bags of heroin, 31 grams of crack cocaine and more than 250 ecstasy pills, with the drugs totaling an estimated street value of approximately $15,000, the release said.
Jywanza Jones, 40, of New York City, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, as well as being found to be a fugitive from justice in the state of Texas on felony drug charges.
He was arraigned via video conference with Plattsburgh City Court on Thursday and remanded to the Clinton County Jail.
Isaiah King, 32, also of New York City, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and was also arraigned via video conference with Plattsburgh City Court before being released on his own recognizance.
Lee Sajler, 33, of Plattsburgh, was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance, a felony, as well as seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Plattsburgh City Court.
Brandon Buirch, 18, also of Plattsburgh, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and was also released on an appearance ticket.
The Adirondack Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Plattsburgh Police Department, New York State Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Border Patrol, Homeland Security and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
