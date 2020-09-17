PLATTSBURGH — The student conduct proceedings for the 43 SUNY Plattsburgh students placed on interim suspension following an August beach party have been completed, the college says.
In most cases, the students were given permission to resume classes and return to campus, according to SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly.
All told, 36 of them have since returned to campus and have been included in the school’s COVID-19 pool surveillance testing.
In the other cases, the students are not returning or have withdrawn, Knelly said.
The students had been suspended after participating in a party at the closed Sailor’s Beach near the Terry Gordon Bike Path in the area of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base the first weekend of school.
There have been two positive COVID-19 cases among students since their return for the fall semester, but neither were related to the beach party.
The beach party suspensions came the day after a campus visit by new SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.
FRATERNITY SUSPENSIONS
On Sept. 4, nine brothers of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity were also placed on interim suspension after taking part in hosting a party at the Greek organization’s home.
The fraternity was also issued a cease and desist activities order, stopping its functioning as a campus student organization.
These suspended students have not completed their student conduct processes, Knelly said, and still remain on interim suspension.
POOLED TESTING
Every student on campus will end up being tested for COVID-19 once every two weeks through the school's "pooled testing" system.
Student COVID-19 tests are pooled together to be tested in groups of 10 to 25 together, and, if that pooled test comes out positive, initial saliva samples are tested individually to determine which person within that pool has the virus.
There have been no new reported positive cases at the campus since Aug. 22.
