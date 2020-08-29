LEWIS – The iconic image of suffrage martyr Inez Milholland astride a white horse during the 1913 Woman's Suffrage Procession in Washington, DC inspires “forward-into-light” women today.
The suffragists' signature white apparel is rocked in the 21st century by Democratic women politicians at recent State of the Union addresses.
Author/performer/lecturer Sandra Weber portrays Milholland at the annual Women's March in Lewis since President Donald J. Trump's 2016 inauguration.
“I see the Woman Suffrage Centennial as an occasion of celebration, remembrance, and reckoning,” Weber said.
“From the vantage point of 2020, women are re-examining the suffrage movement, particularly in terms of white privilege, racism, and exclusion. As new heroes rise and some of the old are devalued, my admiration for local suffragist Inez Milholland (Boissevain) continues to grow.”
LEWIS BACKSTORY
Milholland is buried in the Lewis Cemetery.
While on a National Woman's Party speaking tour in California, she collapsed from pernicious anemia and died at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles.
Her father, John, was born in Lewis in 1860 on what is now the Meadowmount School of Music.
The American businessman and first treasurer of the NAACP married the former Jean Torrey.
Inez was born Aug. 6, 1886 in Brooklyn.
She and her younger siblings – John, known as Jack, and Vida – summered here and returned at Christmas time and other occasions.
AHEAD OF HER TIME
Inez was educated at Comstock School in New York and Kensington Secondary School in London.
She graduated in the Class of 1909 from Vassar College, and attended New York University Law School when Harvard, Yale and other institutions wouldn't admit her due to her gender.
As a lawyer, she followed in her father's socially conscious shoes.
She advocated for New York City women, shirtwaist workers, prisoners and was against the death penalty and child labor.
Inez was among 40 peace activists, who sailed on the Oscar II Peace Ship organized by Henry Ford in December 1915.
In London, Inez marched, protested and was arrested with British suffragettes, and she imported their more militant-protest strategies.
She married Eugen Jan Boissevain, a Dutchman she met while while on a cruise to London, on July 14, 1913.
“Although Inez was a wealthy, white socialite, she devoted herself to prison reform, NAACP work, child labor rights, and, most of all, women’s rights,” Weber said.
“She believed, 'it is possible to have a glorious time and stand like iron for truth.'
"Inez was jailed at suffrage and labor protests, and worked so relentlessly during a campaign for Votes for Women that she died in 1916, at the age of 30. She was a faulty human like all of us, but her life and death inspired and energized women to put a stop to the waiting for liberty.”
For Weber, one of the greatest achievements of the Suffrage Centennial is the fulfillment of a long-overdue tribute to Milholland.
“As planned by her family and the Lewis-Elizabethtown community in 1916, a small peak on the original Meadowmount family estate has been officially renamed Mount Inez,” she said.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.