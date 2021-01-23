BEEKMANTOWN — A billing error botched the 2021 tax bills of Beekmantown Town residents, overcharging some taxpayers for the year's fire services and undercutting others.
"There was a mistake," Town Supervisor Sam Dyer told the Press-Republican Friday. "We didn't notice until after the bills went out.
"Some people got 3.5 times the bill they were supposed to get."
CHARGED MORE, LESS
Town taxpayers are charged by either the Fire District, serviced by the Beekmantown Fire Department, or the Fire Protection District, serviced by neighboring departments, like those in Altona and Morrisonville.
Dyer said homeowners taxed by the Fire Protection District were those located "where the Beekmantown Fire Department could not get in time" in the case of an emergency. He said the divide was essentially west of the Rand Hill Road.
Taxpayers of nearly 720 parcels there were charged $2.10 per $1,000 assessed property instead of the $0.59 that was approved in the town's 2021 budget.
Fire District taxpayers were only charged $0.16 per $1,000 assessed property, down $0.43 from the $0.59 they were also supposed to pay.
THREE OPTIONS
The Town of Beekmantown recently mailed a letter to the overcharged Fire Protection District taxpayers, giving them three options to correct their bills.
Taxpayers could either apply for a correction of errors with the Clinton County Real Property Office, apply for a refund through the Clinton County Treasurer's Office or pay the bill as is and get a credit on next year's taxes.
Clinton County would cover the difference for taxpayers who selected one of the first two options, Dyer said.
"They're making everybody whole if they apply for the refund or the correction of error," he said. "They're going to put the money in and then it will be taken care of next year."
FIRE DISTRICT
Dyer said the undertaxed Fire District taxpayers, approximately 2,200 to 2,300 town parcels, were not given any option to correct their bill.
"There was no way of doing that right now," he said, adding that those individuals would be charged more next year to make up for it. "It's a smaller bill this year and a bigger bill next year."
If the tax rate stays the same next year, these taxpayers would be charged $1.02 per $1,000 assessed property in 2022.
Dyer said he was mainly concerned about the Fire Protection District this year, but, as a Fire District resident himself, thought, "next year they're going to be screaming on my side."
BAD YEAR START
Dyer said the whole situation had been a challenge.
"It wasn't just a matter of printing a new bill and getting this done," he said. "If that were the case then we would have done it.
"I thought it was going to be better in 2021, but it hasn't started off that way."
