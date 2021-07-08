2021 Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration announced

PLATTSBURGH — This year's Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration connects the dots between the winning battle of the War of 1812 and the fight against COVID-19.
1814 Commemoration Inc. members, some dressed in their finest 19th century garb, gathered Wednesday to trumpet news of the 2021 commemoration, including its parade theme: Communities Emerging Through History.
President Tom Donahue invited more than 38 neighboring municipalities to join the City of Plattsburgh in the year's, which, he called, one of the region's biggest of the fall season.
"If we look back, way back to 1814 after the war, the townspeople gathered to celebrate the victory over the British forces," he said. "Today we invite all of the people in the towns and villages in the North Country and beyond to join us as we celebrate our victory over the extreme challenges of the past year, to come together to commemorate the Battle of Plattsburgh with friends, family and community."
LIVING HISTORY
The annual event began in the late 1990s.
Last year's commemoration was, for the first time, a fully virtual affair due to the continued concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An old-fashioned parade, re-enactors, demonstrations, concerts, history talks, 19th century kids games, face painting, the Children's Old Time Village Fair, ceremonies, fireworks, a 5K run and more will return for the 2021 commemoration in a four-day-long living history event lasting from Thursday, Sept. 9 though Sunday, Sept. 12.
A proposed schedule is available online: 1814inc.com/events-2021
BATTLE MURAL
1814 Commemoration Inc., the nonprofit behind the annual event, announced this year's details at the site of a new Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration mural located in the Champlain Centre food court.
The 12-foot-by-13-foot mural, a collection of photographs telling the commemoration's history, was produced and donated by John Momot of Creative Signs of Plattsburgh.
"It's beautiful; it really shows the many, many years that the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration has happened here in Plattsburgh," Donahue said, noting the mural would be on display at the mall through the summer.
"It's a wonderful location for our community members, as well as visitors of the area, to come, look at it and get themselves immersed in living history — which is really what the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration is all about."
SHARED HISTORY
The 2021 event will be Mayor Christopher Rosenquest's first in his new role heading the Lake City and he promised to show up in costume this fall.
"I really do appreciate the partnership that we have with the 1814 (Commemoration) folks. This is one of those major traditions that we do have in the City of Plattsburgh, so any support that we can provide, we're always available to do so."
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said his municipality would be at least one to join in on the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration.
"I often think about this: The Town of Plattsburgh was established in 1875. When people think of the Battle of Plattsburgh — there wasn't even a city yet; the city didn't even found until 1902. But we have a shared history. It doesn't matter if the events are happening uptown or downtown. It's about a larger regional opportunity to share our regional history."
