PLATTSBURGH — Life along the Saranac River in the early 19th century wasn't too different than today, Paul "PJ" Miller says.
"It really wasn’t the sort of 'settlers out in the frontier' that you might expect," he said. "Certainly, in a place like Plattsburgh, it was really a consumer economy. People were buying most of the things that they needed to live, including food.
"People weren’t as self-sufficient as you might think."
COLONIAL PLATTSBURGH
There were craftspeople, like blacksmiths, tinsmiths, basket weavers, candlemakers and "cordwainers" or shoemakers, and many goods, like ready-made shoes, were imported from overseas in Europe.
Miller, chairman of the reenactors for the annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration, said grocery stores were a thing, too.
"Of course a lot of people had what we call a 'kitchen garden' for basics, like beans and other sorts of vegetables, that they can easily preserve, but often times for things like meat, especially if you lived in the city, you were going to buy that at a grocery store," he explained. "You did have your farmers, of course, but they were, again, not really growing their food for self-sufficiency, but to sell.
"They’d be using most of their farmland to make marketable crops and then using that money to do things like pay taxes, buy cloth, buy goods made out of metal — the things that blacksmiths, tinsmiths and coppersmiths all made."
One store sat right on Cumberland Avenue nearby the Samuel de Champlain monument on the now Kent-Delord House Museum property.
"Bailey and Delord," Miller said. "They sold everything from alcohol to clothing to vegetables to coal wood to burn."
In 1814, during the War of 1812, there was an embargo on goods from England so shipping was delayed as items were instead imported from places like Spain and France, and, Miller added, cash was tight.
"Like how we use credit cards today, people would buy things on credit," he said. "You would go to a store like Bailey and Delord and. . . they'd have it in their account book what you owed, what your address was and your name.
"Then, at the end of the year or at the end of the quarter, you'd settle up your debt."
BLACKSMITHING
Kent-Delord House Museum Director Samantha Williams called Plattsburgh's trades and craftspeople vital to the Battle of Plattsburgh victory in 1814.
"They provided soldiers with the tools and equipment they needed to go about their daily lives and to successfully fight off the British," she said. "When you're looking at the basic soldier's kit — they needed tent stakes in order to keep their tents up. Well, a blacksmith made those. They needed hooks for all of their gear, that's also something a blacksmith would make. Anytime they had a problem with their firearms, blacksmiths were typically the ones who could repair them."
Williams, a practicing blacksmith herself, admitted some bias toward the trade, but asserted it was often the starting point for towns and villages in the 19th century, placing it high in the hierarchy of trades.
"In Colonial America up through the middle of the 20th century, one of the first craftspeople to inhabit a town would be a blacksmith. Approximately every five miles there was a blacksmith along the Saranac River."
They would set costs for premade items, like nails and hooks, she said.
"Like other trades and professions today, if it was a repair job, they would have charged an hourly rate. That hourly rate might go up if it was a very complex job."
APPRENTICESHIPS
Miller called present-day apprenticeships, except in rare cases, a wildly "foreign concept."
"But in the 19th century, apprenticeships were in pretty much every kind of employment you can think of — accountants, clerks, lawyers."
And also blacksmiths, Williams said.
"Sometimes boys would start as young as 8 years old. . . he would be an apprentice under a master smith who would then teach him," she said. "He would spend probably the next eight years or so just being an apprentice. By the time he was about 18 or 20, he would graduate to becoming a master smith and walk out with his own tools that he probably made himself to go off to set up his own shop somewhere."
While not common, Williams said it was not unheard of for women to hold the title.
"There are some examples in history where women whose fathers were blacksmiths would become quite proficient at it and if their father got ill or something along those lines, women would take over their father's shops for them to continue to support their family until their relative, it could be even their husband, were well enough to take it on again."
19TH CENTURY WAGES
In the military, newly recruited privates in 1814 would make about $8 a month plus a one-time bonus of $124 and 320 acres of land with an honorable discharge, Miller said.
Though the wage was less than the $10 to $12 per month earned by unskilled laborers at the time, the bonus was more money than most made in two years.
Non-commissioned officers earned $11 per month and officers earned anywhere between $20 and $200.
Miller noted a difference in pay for skilled versus unskilled labor.
"Your really high paying jobs were going to be your lawyers, judges — people that worked for the government. Those people were going to be the most skilled and have the most education."
An ironic twist, though, were surgeons. Unlike doctors, who were well educated enough to read Latin, a surgeon's job was seen as unskilled labor, Miller said.
"Most surgeons were also barbers. They'd be doing things like pulling teeth, giving stitches and then cutting your hair."
DEMONSTRATIONS PLANNED
1814 Commemoration Inc., the nonprofit behind the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration, began this year's battle commemoration Thursday with events continuing through Sunday.
Nineteenth century trade demonstrations on the Kent-Delord House Museum lawn are on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday. Blacksmithing, basket weaving, candle making and herbal medicine displays will all be on exhibit.
"Everybody needed some way to carry things," Williams said. "We didn't have plastic bags in 1814, so baskets were a really common way to carry things."
And candles were essential, too, she added.
"In a world where there is no electricity, your only light is by fire. So you either have fire in your heart or you have candles going in the evenings."
Miller will be onsite this weekend to talk about Battle of Plattsburgh-age military discipline, like humiliation.
"By the War of 1812, whipping in the military as a form of punishment was actually abolished by Congress," he said. "It would come back later in the 19th century, but at that time they thought it was deterring people from joining the military. So instead of using corporal punishment, they used a lot of humiliation."
'BRINGS PAST CLOSER'
Both Williams and Miller saw the importance of live demonstrations when teaching history.
"We have a tendency to think of the past as being so completely distant from us and to think of people as characters, like Thomas Macdonough, the brave commander of the fleet, as this larger than life, brilliant character, but he was a person, he ate dinner," Williams said. "These people's lives are not so different than they are today."
And Miller thought learning history could sometimes be overshadowed by memorizing obscure names and dates.
"It's really difficult to see that relevance to your own life," he said, noting how reenactments made it feel more real. "I think it brings the past a lot closer to us by showing us that people 200-plus years ago in 1814 were also people. They were people in a struggling economy and they were people worried about disease — typhus, typhoid, tuberculosis were all rampant in Plattsburgh in 1814.
"They had a lot of the same concerns that we have today."
REENACTMENTS AND DEMONSTRATIONS
In recognition of the Battle of the Plattsburgh, reenactments and demonstrations will be on display on the Kent-Delord House Museum lawn, the site of the 2021 commemoration's annual encampment, at 17 Cumberland Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh this weekend.
Demonstrators will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The two-day event will include blacksmithing, candle making, basket weaving, tin punching, fire making, cooking and herbal medicine demonstrations, as well as weapons and military discipline reenactments.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Kent-Delord House Museum will not be open for visitation.
