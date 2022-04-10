14th Annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival returns August 15 – 20

SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake ArtWorks, established in 2008 and incorporated as a not-for-profit in 2020, has a mission of using the arts to promote Saranac Lake and the surrounding community.
The Plein Air Festival, scheduled for Aug. 15 – 20, 2022, will bring artists from around the country. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the Adirondacks through the eyes of these talented painters and have an opportunity to take those memories home with them through their paintings.
The Festival kicks off with a free “Meet the Artists” reception on Monday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Saranac, the partner and sponsor of that event, a news release said.
The completed artworks will be presented for sale beginning Friday, Aug. 19 during the Friday Night Special Preview Party scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and at the Show & Sale on Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. in the Town Hall.
The Show & Sale on Saturday is free and open to the public.
Tickets for the Friday Night Special Preview Party are $20 each and may be purchased at the door or on-line by visiting SaranacLakeArtWorks.org/plein-air.
“Our Plein Air Festival continues to grow more popular each year; despite the challenges that COVID-19 presented in 2020 and 2021," Sandra Hildreth, ArtWorks president, said.
"We are excited the event will be in-person as it was last year, bringing artists and visitors to our region from around the country. Our success is a result of the hard work and dedication of ArtWorks members and the overall support of our local art and business community. The event means more than just bringing visitors in for the day. The week-long Festival gives them a reason to stay."
The deadline for Artist submissions and applications is April 15 and are still being accepted by visiting OnlineJuriedShows.com and selecting the Adirondack Plein Air Festival.
Full details on the event can be found by visiting our website at SaranacLakeArtWorks.org/plein-air
