PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley has a new country music station to tune into: Everything Country-101.3 The Wolf.
"We are so excited to be launching 101.3 The Wolf in this market," Vice President of Operations/Station Manager John Mullett said. "Our mission is to bring Burlington and Plattsburgh a high energy, fun, local, relatable and current feeling country station.
"I also couldn't be happier about the collection of local talent we have assembled out of the gate."
FAMILY OF STATIONS
Vox AM/FM LLC, based in Colchester, Vt., owns and operates radio stations in the Burlington-Plattsburgh market.
Some stations in the Vox AM/FM family include Star 92.9, 95 Triple X,101.3 The Game and 92.1 WVTK.
LINEUP
The Wolf's lineup includes nationally syndicated morning radio show The Bobby Bones Show featuring American radio and television personality Bobby Bones and his ensemble with local host Rich Haskell weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The rest of the daily lineup will feature current and former personalities in the greater Burlington-Plattsburgh market, including Tara Madison from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., JT from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Rick Logan from 7 p.m. to midnight and Cody Alan all night.
In addition to his afternoon show, JT will also be program director for 101.3 The Wolf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.