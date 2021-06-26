100 Margaret hosting Pride Dance Party today

PLATTSBURGH – Today's Pride Dance Party is the among the slate of community benefit events scheduled at 100 Margaret St. in downtown Plattsburgh.
Jennifer Tallon, a Pride Dance Party organizer with Joe Ferris and Shawn Reid, always hoped to throw a big dance party in Trinity Park.
“But we've just never had enough time for that, so we thought why don't we just throw a fun, little dance party right on this property owned by my friend (Ferris),” she said.
“There are always people that are wondering why we aren't doing anything in June for Pride Month.
“The big event is held in the fall because that's when the college students are around because the college students bring so much diversity to the city. It would be very incomplete without them.”
LESS IS MORE
The Pride Dance Party is a low key event for those in town.
“Who want to come and listen to some music and dance and have a good time,” she said.
“Just a fun event. Not something you have to overthink. Just show up and have fun.”
Something Wicked will perform from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“There is supposed to be another performer,” she said.
“After the live music portion, then we're going to do a dance party. There is no electricity at this property yet, so we have to do as much by blue tooth speaker as we can. We make the whole place like a little nightclub downtown outside Plattsburgh. It's amazing what you can do with so very little."
RECONNECT ZONE
Ferris' concept for 100 Margaret is to promote wellness and awareness of minorities in the community.
He purchased the 45 x 95 feet lot in the summer of 2020 with the goal of creating a welcoming and safe space for people to go.
“I want people in recovery, whether it's addiction or mental illness, or people who are feeling cast out. I want people to feel welcome at 100 Margaret and feel like they can reconnect with the community there,” he said.
His purchase of 100 Margaret was timely with the increased demand for outdoor venues with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Especially in the city situation like downtown, if you can have events with lots of people and not have the tight space of being right next to each other indoors that helps the community,” he said.
THE REAL MARGARET
100 Margaret's amenities include a tent for rain coverage, a hay wagon music stage, picnic tables and chairs.
“We have an enclosed fire pit,” Ferris said.
“That allows kind of a real rural vibe in an urban setting. One of the themes that I want to bring to it is some of the history of Plattsburgh. I've done research on the female that Margaret Street was named after. Her name is Margaret Mott Smith.
“I really want to really intertwine the history of Margaret Street with what we've doing as I've done research and have created T-shirts of the original Margaret.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.