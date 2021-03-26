PLATTSBURGH — A 10-week streak of surging gas prices nationally was broken when the average price per gallon dipped 3 cents last week to bring the national average to $2.86, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app.
GasBuddy, which uses 11 million individual price reports from 150,000 gas stations across the country, first reported an increase in national gas prices in early January, when the average price per gallon was $2.31.
While many states still saw rising gas prices last week, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, believes prices will decrease temporarily in the next few weeks.
“With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices,” he said.
“While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. It’ll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day.”
Here is a sampling of gas prices throughout the North Country Thursday afternoon:
Chazy: Stewart’s Shop — $2.97
Lake Placid: Mobil on Main Street — $3.03
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $2.97
Peru: Stewart’s Shop — $2.99
Plattsburgh: Stewart’s Shops — $2.95
Sunoco on Route 3 — $2.90
Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $2.91
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery — $2.99
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $2.96
