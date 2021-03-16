PLATTSBURGH – Molly Flynn wears the mask of contract tracer as well as senior public health educator at the Clinton County Health Department.
Below, Flynn answers 10 questions about the history of contact tracing and what a contract tracer does in a COVID and nonCOVID context.
RC: What is a contact tracer?
MF: Contact tracers communicate with individuals who are on isolation or quarantine due to a communicable disease. They conduct interviews to collect information, check on their status, and answer any questions they might have.
RC: What is the history of contact tracing in the CCHD pre-COVID?
MF: CCHD has always had a team of staff who function as a Communicable Disease Team. All reportable communicable disease are followed up on with contact tracing – COVID-19 is just the newest.
RC: How do contact tracers accomplish their objectives?
MF: The overall objective of contact tracing is to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. By identifying close contacts of a COVID + individual, we hope to eliminate the possibility of them spreading the virus to anyone else by placing them in a mandatory quarantine. Staff call individuals and ask a few questions about any symptoms or needs they may have. This requires our COVID + individuals to be open and honest about where they have been and who they have seen during their infectious period. The more contacts a person has, the more exposure to COVID-19 our community members have, thus making it more difficult to stop the spread in our community.
RC: How many contact tracers are working in Clinton County?
MF: Whereas CCHD’s communicable disease team is comprised of 2-3 staff, CCHD’s current Isolation and Quarantine team is pretty large. It is comprised of CCHD staff, volunteers from other county departments and MRC volunteers. All are trained in contact tracing and help in different ways. Some are completing case investigations, others are focused on daily follow-ups and other tasks.
RC: How many people have been contacted since March 2020?
MF: CCHD has done contact tracing for almost 4,000 COVID-19 cases up to this point. The number of contacts per case has ranged from 1 to over 100 depending on the case and where they have been during their infectious period.
RC: What are people required to do once they are contacted?
MF: Not every isolation or quarantine case is exactly the same, but standard procedure would be as follows:
Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be issued isolation orders for 10 days. This means staying in their homes and separating themselves from other members of their household. This is an attempt to minimize spread of the communicable disease. Cases in isolation are followed up on to discuss any new symptoms they are experiencing or any new needs that have arisen.
Individuals who have been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are issued quarantine orders. If a person has remained asymptomatic for 10 days since their last date of exposure with a positive case, they can be released from quarantine but must continue to monitor for symptoms until they have reached 14 days since last exposure. Any contacts who experience symptoms must quarantine for 14 days and are strongly encouraged to seek testing.
Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html to learn more about the difference between quarantine and isolation.
RC: Does the CCHD have any idea of the compliance rate after people have been contacted?
MF: Isolation and quarantine orders are issued based on Public Health law and violations are punishable by law. Local law enforcement assists in any issues of non-compliance. Most residents have been compliant.
RC: Is the curve flattening in Clinton County?
MF: CCHD posts daily case counts Monday-Friday on our social media pages as well as our website. Visit either to see data trends.
RC: How is the CCHD preparing for the anticipated fourth wave?
MF: CCHD has developed an approach to contact tracing that allows it to increase and decrease invested resources based on community trends.
RC: Is there anything central to this story that I missed?
MF: It is important to note that contact tracing alone will not eliminate COVID-19 from our community. It will take everyone working together. Community members can do this by continuing to reduce contact with people outside their immediate households, stay home and seek testing when they are sick, avoiding crowds and gatherings, wearing face coverings when in public, washing their hands frequently, and getting vaccination when they are eligible.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.