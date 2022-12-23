PERU — Every morning Erin Spoor gets up, has her morning coffee and heads out the door for work as a registered nurse.
This summer, however, her destination was different. From June to September, she left her house with a hard hat, safety glasses, gloves and vest in tow ready to volunteer to help construct a Kingdom Hall for Jehovah Witnesses to worship together in Peru.
Spoor has volunteered for many years on construction projects but was excited to work on a brand-new Kingdom Hall that she would be attending.
“Groundwork started in April,” she said.
“I cleared my summer schedule so I could be used as much as possible. My full-time job was being on this project.”
Spoor volunteered to help wherever she was needed.
“I learned electrical, installed running wires and cables, and hung lights in the ceilings,” she said.
“Some days I even did security; it was fun!”
Women represent only 3.9% of tradespeople working in construction nationally, according to an Institute for Women’s Policy Research report that cites U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
By contrast, the Witnesses’ construction projects regularly see large percentages of female volunteers, both skilled and unskilled.
“We would be lost without our vast number of women volunteers,” Robert Hendriks III, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said.
“Their attention to detail, high quality of work and infectious enthusiasm are all vital to the success of our building projects.”
When the Witnesses moved their headquarters from Brooklyn, NY, upstate to the town of Warwick in recent years, the construction project drew some 27,000 volunteers from around the country, 25% of whom were women — like Kierstin Golec of Huntington, Mass.
Golec and fellow female volunteers were assigned to site excavation efforts within days of arriving on the project.
They received intensive training to operate heavy equipment right alongside the men on the crew.
Golec vividly recalls the first time she came face to face with the dump truck she’d soon be driving.
“I approached the vehicle, and the tires were taller than me!” she said.
“It was a surreal, humbling and exciting experience.”
Reflecting on the three years she spent volunteering on the build, Golec says she won’t forget the confidence shown in her and other female volunteers.
“All of us, men and women, were trained so we could be involved to the fullest extent possible,” she said.
“They displayed a lot of trust in us equally, and I’m forever grateful to have been treated with such dignity.”
