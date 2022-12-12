CHAZY — Tree farms across the North Country prepared for the holiday season after a rain-filled growth season.
“This year is phenomenal,” Katie Dickinson, of Beartown Tree Farm, said of the growing season.
“We got lots of rain in the spring which means a lot of growth. It’s been really good compared to previous drier years.”
Beartown Tree Farms opened Friday, Dec. 2, following Thanksgiving.
“We spend September to opening day prepping for the holiday season,” Dickinson said.
“It comes quick, but it is great to help kickstart the community’s holiday season.”
DONATED TREE FOR SARANAC LAKE
The holiday season is in full swing across the North Country with sales beginning at Moody Tree Farms.
“So far, so good,” Deborah Duprey of Moody Tree Farms said.
“As far as sales go, it’s been very consistent but supply is short.”
Moody’s supplied Saranac Lake with the tree used in its tree lighting ceremony in November.
REPEAT CUSTOMERS
Locally grown trees are part of many community members’ holiday traditions.
“It’s a special time of year,” Dickinson said.
“We see returning customers, mostly families, we kind of see them grow up as we are a part of their tradition.”
