Local therapist offering new Parkinson’s disease treatment

PLATTSBUGH – At Pearl Physical Therapy, Dr. Amanda Peterson, DPT, PT brings a new program, LSVT BIG®, for those who live with Parkinson’s disease, a chronic and progressive neurological disorder that causes tremors, rigidity, and difficulty walking.
Using this innovative treatment method, Pearl Physical Therapy's goal is to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, improve balance and gait, as well as facilitate improved quality of life.
ORIGINS
Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT) was named for a woman living with Parkinson’s disease, according to lsvtglobal.com
It was developed by Dr. Lorraine Ramig and has been scientifically studied for more 25 years with support from the National Institute for Deafness and other Communication Disorders within the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other funding organizations.
Today, there are two distinct LSVT therapy programs: LSVT LOUD speech therapy improves communication in daily living; and LSVT BIG physical or occupational therapy improves mobility and movement used in everyday function.
Pearl Physical Therapy is located at 135 S. Peru St. in Plattsburgh.
“It's for patients with a neurological disorder,” Peterson said.
“Parkinson's disease is the main one. The patient would come in, and we do an evaluation. There's a total of 16 sessions, and they are one-hour sessions for four consecutive days a week for four weeks.
“It focuses on amplitude of movement, so creating big movements. Patients with Parkinson's many times have smaller movements. Walking, they have shortened stride lengths.”
EVIDENCE-BASED TREATMENTS
LSVT BIG® is a program that uses evidence-based treatments for Parkinson’s disease which help overcome physical challenges by engaging the individual in general conditioning exercises, functional training, gait and balance training.
Peterson works closely with patients on an individual basis to help develop strategies to safely navigate daily living functional activities such as getting in and out of bed or using the restroom.
LSVT BIG® treatment can only be delivered by physical or occupational therapists.
LSVT BIG® training program consists of:
• 16 sessions: 4 consecutive days a week for 4 weeks
• Individual one-hour sessions
• Daily homework practice
• Daily carryover exercises.
“We do seven daily exercises to start off each session,” Peterson said.
“We do have five functional tasks that is individualized to each person or client.”
Tasks can range from a patient zipping a jacket or taking a shirt on and off.
Big walking is selected for patient's who present with a shuffling gait.
Peterson did her certification online in September 2021.
“I'm excited to welcome this new program to the community,” she said.
For more information, call 518-563-7777.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.