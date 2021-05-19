PLATTSBURGH — For Haleigh Herringshaw, 14, part of the reason she wants to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is to protect others from the disease.
"It's important to not only think of yourself, but think about everyone else — what if you gave it to someone with underlying issues or who is at high risk?" the Peru ninth-grader told The Press-Republican.
OVERJOYED
Herringshaw got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday, four days after New York State expanded eligibility to 12- to 15-year-olds in light of updated federal guidance and recommendations.
She said she was excited when that news first came out.
"I think vaccinating teens is one of the best things we can do because we're the main spreaders who don’t really show symptoms, or our symptoms aren’t strong enough to suspect that you have COVID."
Roxanne Coleman did a little dance after her 13-year-old daughter, Tessa, got her first shot Monday.
"I am personally overjoyed," Roxanne said. "This summer ... we can go to the beach, we can visit family."
Tessa, an eighth-grader at Stafford Middle School, is not a fan of shots, but said her appointment went well.
"My arm's a little sore but it's not that bad. The nurse was really, really nice."
ADJUSTMENTS, SACRIFICES
Both Roxanne and Tessa have compromised immune systems, so they've made some adjustments and sacrifices during the pandemic: the pair did not go on their typical camping trip last year, a planned Maroon 5 concert was postponed and Tessa has been learning remotely since March 2020.
"I've been adamant that Tess not go back to school until she is vaccinated," Roxanne said.
She added that they have timed getting together with one of Tessa's friends to coincide with the end of a period where everybody involved was housebound.
"As much as we love each other, we are kind of sick of each other," Roxanne chided.
SOME POSITIVES
Herringshaw similarly commented on how hard the last year has been, noting how she has had to adjust from being really busy every day with three sports to times where there really weren't activities.
"I definitely missed out on a lot, but it was a learning experience," she reflected. "It taught me a lot of patience. It taught me how to adjust and kind of go with the flow, be a little more carefree."
Alicia Blanchard, whose younger daughter, 15-year-old Kacey, got her first dose Tuesday morning, also pointed to some positives.
"It was nice to be able to really stay at home for a little while with the family, to reconnect and enjoy nature. We took more hikes and spent more time outdoors."
TRUSTED FIGURES
Blanchard admitted to having a little bit of nervousness when it came to the new COVID vaccines.
"But I've always been one to vaccinate my kids and get vaccines myself."
She said both feedback from friends and seeing trusted figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci on the news helped inform her decision to get herself and Kacey, a ninth-grader at Beekmantown, vaccinated.
"I feel like if the president of the United States is going to get it, it's probably pretty safe."
FAMILY, FRIENDS
Tessa looks forward to being able to spend more time with her friends once she is fully vaccinated next month.
"Getting the vaccine is a good idea because it will really help the world get back to sort of normal," she said.
Herringshaw wants to be able to travel and hang out with people without fear of catching or spreading COVID to people like her grandparents.
And Blanchard's family is excited to vacation this summer, getting back to amusement parks and their beloved roller coasters.
"And to be able to see family, sit around them and not feel nervous about getting older family members sick."
EVERY SORT OF PROTECTION
Roxanne is sure people are going to be slow to get their kids vaccinated.
"I am personally of the mind that I want every sort of protection there is for Tess because they make these vaccines for a reason."
She emphasized that everyone has their own opinion about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, and that it is important to respect them.
"It's their body, they can do what they want with it, but just be safe," she said.
"If you choose not to get it, fine, but make sure you're protecting others around you in case, for some reason, you do get exposed."
But, knowing how her and Tessa's immune systems work, she trusts the science.
"It (the vaccine) protects, not only yourself, but it protects other people because the more people are vaccinated, the better it’s going to be."
