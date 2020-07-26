Local summer soccer league players attended Altona party, games postponed

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country U-18 Summer Soccer League for boys and girls have postponed play for a week due to COVID-19 concerns.
The decision was announced via a press release Sunday afternoon after league officials learned that some of its players attended a large party in Altona, Friday, July 17, which has now seen three guests test positive for COVID-19.
DECISION MAKING
At this time, there is no indication that COVID-19 was spread through the course of league play.
The postponement notice is strictly precautionary due to concern linked to the Altona party that featured more than 200 people, according to information obtained by organizers of the league.
“Due to the large event that happened in Altona, we are giving the Clinton County Health Department time to go through all necessary steps that need to be taken in terms of contact tracing, phone calls and appropriate notifications,” league official Randy Lozier said.
INFORMED
The leagues, which feature five boys teams and eight girls teams, have informed the Clinton County Health Department that some of its players attended the large social gathering.
Play for both leagues began Monday, July 20, which was three days after the Altona party was held.
The Clinton County Health Department did not release information pertaining to positive COVID-19 cases traced to the Altona gathering until Friday, July 23.
“In the end, this is a lesson to a lot of people, and especially young people, that some poor decisions can have a massive impact upon a large amount of people,” league official Rob McAuliffe said. “It’s a harsh lesson, but it’s a lesson that can be learned from.”
COACHES BRIEFED
McAuliffe, Lozier and Tim Mulligan, who is also a league official, led a Zoom call with the league’s coaches Sunday morning and informed them of the reasoning behind the postponement.
The league has relied heavily on information obtained by the Clinton County Health Department.
“(The meeting) was informational and letting people know that due to this big gathering, the amount of people who may have been at it is quite large,” McAuliffe said.
“There were so many people. It’s just too difficult at this time for us within the league to know who was there, so this is the safest course of action we can take as the health department looks at the situation.”
More information will be added to this report.
