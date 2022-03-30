PLATTSBURGH — It’s been a minute since award-winning guitarist/harmonica player/vocalist Kevin Burt trekked around the North Country.
But he’s back with Plattsburgh Blues & Jazz’s twin projects: Guy Hausrath Music in the Schools and Kids Rock the Nation.
It’s all a build up to Saturday’s must-see-hear-experience “The Big Love Concert,” a twin bill with Burt and award-winning Canadian musicians, Dawn Tyler Watson and the Ben Racine Band at the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh.
“Both Kevin and Dawn were winners of the International Blues Challenge, which is one of the top challenges,” Laura Carbone, PB & J founder, said.
“They both have phenomenal voices. I mean you couldn’t get two better vocalists, and I can’t wait to get those guys together on the same stage. Dawn’s range is steady, and Kevin has so many octaves that he can go up and down. It’s going to be amazing to have these two guys interact.
“I called it ‘Big Love’ because both of these artists sort of talk about love, joy. Their music is a benefit. You listen to it, and you feel stronger. It’s an empowering music. It’s not down music.”
SOUND TRACKS
Since Burt was here in October 2021 ...
“Just still trying to run around and make music where I can, when I can,” he said.
“That’s always the goal.”
Burt has written a lot of new songs and has a new album in the works.
“So all of those good things,” he said.
“I’ve gotten the opportunity to have some of my music featured in a handful of documentary films, and I have worked on some music projects in and around the Iowa City area.
“Plus, I’ve been nominated for a Blues Music Award for Best Acoustic Artist this year from the International Blues Foundation. That just is all good things that are coming in.”
“On the Shoulders of Giants” is the main documentary where Burt’s music is featured.
“It’s a documentary of the first African-American football player at the University of Iowa,” he said.
“It is on the Big Ten Network, tonight I believe.”
Burt said Blues in the Schools has been going great.
“The kids seem to be responding very well and stay interested in not only music, but, specifically, they are catching hold to what the blues is and what it feels like,” he said.
Hopefully, Burt gains new fans for blues music.
“At least, it feels like I am,” he said.
“It’s an honor to be back here, and hopefully this will not be my last trip back, just the next one.”
G.H. MUSIC IN THE SCHOOLS
Tonight, Burt performs 6:30 p.m. at the Peru High School Auditorium. The Peru High School Jazz Ensemble are guest artists.
Admission is $10 for adults and free for students.
Burt performs Friday, 6:30 p.m. at the Moriah School Auditorium. The Moriah Jazz Students Band is guest artist. Admission is $10 for adults and free for students.
Carbone knew she had to bring Burt back because of the students’ tremendous response -- laughter and tears -- last year.
“We’re doing evening shows in the communities in Peru and Moriah,” she said.
“We have evening shows for the kids and the parents. After the kids, see Kevin in school, come and see a concert.”
Burt had a vision to work more intensely with students in choruses and bands this time around.
“Let’s bring the students to the Strand, so we can give them the whole experience,” Carbone said.
“It’s a little bit of a wild card because supposedly the Peru Band is top-notch. They’re champions and compete all over the place. So, Kevin is going into the school not only for the presentation he’s doing, but also spend some time with the band members and sort of try to go over with them how to perform onstage. Students will be doing the vocals while the band is performing. I’m hoping that it’s going to be a tremendous experience for the kids, something they will remember.”
For some of the students, Saturday may be the first time they step foot in the Strand Theatre.
“And definitely the first time they’re probably going to be on a live stage besides like a high-school stage in front of an audience of music lovers,” Carbone said.
“So, it’s not only we’re going to the schools, but the schools are coming to us.”
Anthony Wild, founder of Kids Rock the Nation, will be on hand to donate 28 guitars to local students to empower them musically.
“We are giving some away beforehand,” Carbone said.
“Hopefully, a number of students are expected to come onstage and received these guitars from Kids Rock the Nation.”
PB & J will have a Celebrity Guitar Auction -- one donated and signed by George Thorogood and a guitar signed by Ronnie Earl, Kevin Burt and Dawn Tyler Watson -- to raise proceeds for Kids Rock the Nation.
“We will be auctioning off those two guitars to the audience,” Carbone said.
The event is partially due to the late Dr. Stephen Guy Hausrath, whose estate bequeathed funds in his memory to PB & J.
“Let’s do some special,” Carbone said.
“Guy always worked with kids. He helped kids up in Beartown and helped kids with ski slopes. He loved PB & J.”
Carbone recalled one steamy summer day she reached out to Hausrath when Watson was visiting.
“It was 98 degrees in Plattsburgh, and he invited us on the sailboat,” Carbone said.
“We sailed up and down Lake Champlain. Dawn got out her guitar, and sang a couple of songs. And Guy got out his guitar and sang a couple of songs.”
They talked about Dawn being nominated for a Blues Blast Blues Artist of the Year award.
“I said, ‘Let’s vote for Dawn!’” Carbone said.
“We put out this video of her singing ‘Summertime’ with Guy on Lake Champlain. It got like 60,000 views, okay. She also won Female Artist of the Year.”
Burt’s high-school tours included Plattsburgh High School, Franklin Academy and Chateaugay Central School.
“There’s love going all types of ways,” Carbone said.
“It’s not just a band coming in and doing a show, and then leaving. These are artists that are having an impact on our community.”
